Military briefs around Northern Nevada: week of Jan. 29

Veterans Upward Bound

Veterans Upward Bound at Truckee Meadows Community College in Reno welcomes veterans. TMCC can help with academic advice, college applications, educational benefits, academic review and referrals to community resources. Veterans Upward Bound is a U.S. Department of Education program for veterans. For information, call (775)829-9007 or email [email protected]. The website is vub.tmcc.edu.

Nevada Guard retiree monthly meetings

The Nevada Air Guard’s monthly breakfast is on the second Tuesday at 8:30 a.m. at the Reno Elks Club. The Nevada Army Guard’s breakfast is on the second Monday of the month at 8 a.m. at the Carson City Elks Club.

NMSA Gala

The Nevada Military Support Alliance’s annual gala celebrates 21 years of devotion to Nevada’s men and women of the armed forces, veterans and their families. The gala is Feb. 17 at the Peppermill Resort Casino’s Tuscany Ballroom in Reno. A black tie is requested. The cocktail reception begins at 5:30 p.m., followed by dinner and program at 7 p.m. Dinner and program will be followed by live entertainment and dancing. Go to https://nvmilitarysupport.org/2024-nmsa-gala-reno/ for registration.

Caregiver Support Program

The Caregiver Support Program (CSP) announced the launch of its “Safe Transfer” series of videos and an accompanying tip sheet designed for caregivers assisting veterans with body mechanics and transfers. These videos feature tips and skills tailored to aid caregivers in facilitating safe transfers, including transfers for beds, wheelchairs, toilets and tubs. Caregivers can use the accompanying tip sheet as a comprehensive guide, offering insights into proper transfer techniques, caregiver body mechanics and key considerations throughout the transfer process. Developed by a dedicated CSP workgroup, including occupational and physical therapists, this resource library aims to enhance veterans’ safety in their homes. To access these resources, visit CSP’s website: https://www.caregiver.va.gov/Tips_Tools.asp.

Military Sexual Trauma

The Perry Foundation presents a look into Military Sexual Trauma (MST), addressing the behavioral and mental health needs of MST survivors as well as the cultural sensitivity and ethical considerations of healthcare professionals. Continuing education units are approved for licensed administrators (Ethics – Board of Examiners for Long Term Care Administrators), nurses (Nevada State Board of Nursing), and for social workers (Board of Examiners for Social Workers).

Tuesday, Feb. 13, from 1-2 p.m. This is an online event facilitated virtually via Zoom. A confirmation email with the Zoom link will be sent upon registration. For information, go to [email protected].

Vietnam Veterans Remembrance

The 2024 Vietnam Veterans Remembrance Event is planned for March 23 from 2-3 p.m. at Truckee Meadows Community College (TMCC) Student Services Building, 7000 Dandini Blvd., in Reno. The Vietnam Veterans of America Sierra Nevada Chapter 989 sponsors the annual event.

American Legion golf tournament

Sons of the American Legion Squadron 16 & American Legion Auxiliary presents its annual golf tourney in Fallon on March 23. Check-in is at 9 a.m. with a 10 a.m. shotgun start. The $75 greens fee ($50 annual pass holder) is the cost. Active duty/veterans show identification for a special prize. For information, contact Paul “Pip” Valentin at 407-319-6908 or [email protected].

The Nevada News Group compiles military articles and news briefs. Questions may be directed to [email protected].