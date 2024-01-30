Man who murdered homeless woman with car sentenced to life in prison

The convicted intentionally drove a car into a crowd of people, killing one and injuring two

The man who ran over three women last year, killing one, has been sentenced to the maximum for all counts. David Turner will spend the rest of his life behind bars, something he said was preferable to being homeless in Reno.

Turner killed Michelle Jardine, a woman who had been unhoused in Reno for many years, and injured Christina and Clarissa Roman, both of whom were feeding the unsheltered outside of the community’s massive homeless shelter.

Turner pleaded guilty to all counts last September. He was charged in the April 3, 2023, hit-and-run of Jardine and the Romans near the Nevada Cares Campus.

According to the District Attorney’s Office, Turner admitted to intentionally driving his jeep into a group of people to kill as many as possible so he could return to prison. He allegedly was turned away from the Cares Campus because it was over capacity.

“The physical, mental, and emotional impacts of Mr. Turner’s actions will be felt by Clarissa, Christina, and the loved ones of Michelle for the rest of their lives,” District Attorney Chris Hicks said. “The selfish act of the defendant has led to him spending the rest of his life behind bars, and he deserves every moment of that sentence. My heart goes out to the Roman and Jardine families, and hope that today’s sentencing allows them a chance to find some peace as they move forward.”

Clarissa and Christina provided witness impact statements alongside Michelle’s daughter, Angelina.

“I want you to know what I look like,” Clarissa said. “I am here for Michelle Jardine.”

Clarissa and her mother, Christina, were handing out donations to unhoused members of the community when Turner hit them. Christina’s back was broken in two places, and Clarissa suffered two broken clavicles, a broken ankle, broken ribs, collapsed lungs, severe road rash and a brain bleed that led to a stroke.

Jardine was killed as the result of multiple blunt force injuries. During sentencing, Angelina spoke on behalf of her mother, telling Turner that his actions had destroyed her entire world and had caused ongoing ripple effects for her family.

“I hope you look at my face, my face that looks exactly like my mother’s, and you remember that for the rest of your life, whatever that entails,” Angelina said.

Source: Washoe County DA