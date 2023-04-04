30.7 F
Reno
Man arrested on murder charges after driving his car into homeless advocates, killing one

By: Bob Conrad

Date:

David Turner. WCSO photo.

One person is dead, and one is in jail today on charges of murder. 

David Turner, 57, is facing one count of murder and two counts of attempted murder. 

He drove into a small group of people, who were reportedly helping to feed those in need, near the Nevada Cares Campus, according to Reno police. Two were injured and are in stable condition.

“The male driver made statements to officers that this incident was intentional,” Lt. Anthony Elges said. “The individual victims were both volunteers and those seeking services. The suspect didn’t target either as it relates to why they were in the area…”

The investigation is ongoing and the name of the victim will not be released until next-of-kin are notified.

Bob Conrad
Bob Conradhttp://thisisreno.com
Bob Conrad is publisher, editor and co-founder of This Is Reno. He has served in communications positions for various state agencies and earned a doctorate in educational leadership from the University of Nevada, Reno in 2011. He is also a part time instructor at UNR.

Connect

