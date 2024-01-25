Lanes reduced on North Valleys U.S. 395 starting Sunday

Traffic changes on U.S. 395 in the North Valleys begin Sunday, Jan. 28, and continue into 2025 as the Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) continues work on the corridor.

NDOT officials said drivers should plan for travel through the construction area, which stretches north of Reno from just north of Oddie Boulevard to Golden Valley Road. Northbound travel will be reduced to two lanes, and lanes will be slightly shifted and reduced in width. The speed limit through the area is reduced to 55 miles per hour.

Other lane and ramp closures to expect during the construction include:

Overnight lane closures northbound between 8 p.m. and 11 a.m. and southbound between 7 p.m. and 5 a.m.

Intermittent ramp closures from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday evenings through Saturday mornings with detours in place.

Virginia Street on-ramp southbound to U.S. 395 in Panther Valley closed through late 2024.

The road work is part of a project to add extra lanes, improve merge lanes and on-ramps to smooth traffic flow, repave the roadway, add sound and retaining walls, create 12-foot-wide paved shoulders, and add decorative elements and landscaping.

Drivers can sign up to receive text alerts from NDOT with construction updates—to opt in, text “NorthValleys” to 866-540-8466. A project hotline is at 775-636-4202; more information is online at 395NorthValleys.com.

Source: NDOT