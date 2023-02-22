NDOT hosting virtual meetings on U.S. 395 improvements in North Valleys

The Nevada Department of Transportation is inviting the public to provide feedback on upcoming widening to U.S. 395 in the North Valleys.

Traffic volumes on the highway have increased 28% from 2011 to 2021. The improvements will enhance traffic mobility and safety on the heavily-traveled corridor, officials said.

Meetings are being offered online between Feb. 21 to March 7 at 395NorthValleys.com.

The U.S. 395 project proposes to add a new lane southbound on the highway, add merging lanes at each freeway ramp and new paving. Sound walls and other changes are also proposed.

Project construction is expected to begin in late summer 2023 and be complete in 2025.

“Community members can anticipate intermittent lane closures and up to 30-minute travel delays, as well as ramp closures, on U.S. 395 between Golden Valley Road and North McCarran Boulevard during construction,” NDOT officials said.

Comments on the project can be made before 5 p.m. March 7 through the website or by email at [email protected]. Those needing accommodations to access the meeting information can contact NDOT’s Cassie Mlynarek at 702-232-5288 or [email protected]

NDOT plans additional improvements which will widen, repave and improve neighboring sections of U.S. 395 between Golden Valley Road and Stead Boulevard.

SOURCE: NDOT