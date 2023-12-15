Washoe County Manager Eric Brown earns mostly glowing review, gets 10% bonus, contract extension

Washoe County Manager Eric Brown meets or exceeds expectations based on his most recent performance review results. On Tuesday, Washoe’s Board of County Commissioners approved Brown’s annual review, a 10% lump sum bonus, and a contract extension.

Washoe County Manager Eric Brown

Brown did not request a pay raise during the review process this year, and his salary will remain at about $331,000 per year. He said he wasn’t asking for the increase “in solidarity with my rank-and-file employees.”

“I did not ask for an increase last year and did not receive one,” he said. “I don’t believe I’ve ever asked for an increase in pay as some of my colleagues have done at other jurisdictions. I think the amount of money I get I’m blessed to get and am grateful for.”

Commissioners extended Brown’s contract by one year to continue through Nov. 21, 2025, and severance pay was increased from six months to one year should he be removed from his position.

Brown’s annual review is a compilation of feedback received via survey from commissioners, county staff who report directly to Brown, and key community members who work closely with Brown. Four of the five commissioners completed the survey.

“The accomplishments and the leadership you’ve shown warrant a big appreciation from all.”

Brown’s lowest-rated area was for communication. However, he still earned top ratings from 97% of respondents in that section of his review. His ratings have improved year-over-year, from 93% in 2020 to 100% in 2022.

Many of the accomplishments Brown highlighted during his review were accomplished by county staff and at the board’s direction, he said. He praised staff and partners for their hard work on a laundry list of efforts, including regionalization of emergency dispatch, the update of the county’s master plan, the launch of a climate resilience initiative, and improvements in the county’s elections, among others.

Commissioner Mike Clark questioned the review process and suggested the potential for bias.

“When you’ve got somebody that works for you that you control their pay, you control their job … and then they rate you … I just don’t see an arm’s length distance from that,” Clark said. “And then we go to the commissioners. … Those that support him seem to be able to get things either on the agenda or not on the agenda.”

Washoe County Commissioner Mike Clark. Image: Washoe County.

Clark added that a one-year severance was “egregious” and complained that Brown’s pay was far higher than that of many other county managers in the state and even the governor.

Human Resources Director Patricia Hurley said Brown’s salary was market-driven and found to be in line with others managing similar-sized counties. She added that in a recent survey of other executive officers in Nevada, severance is increasing from six months to 12.

“Just because everyone’s jumping off the bridge doesn’t mean you have to,” Clark replied.

Other commissioners had more positive comments for Brown.

“Part of a great leader is to hire the right people … and to let them do their job, and I see that culture,” Commissioner Clara Andriola said. “The accomplishments and the leadership you’ve shown warrant a big appreciation from all.”

She also commended him for his calmness, steadiness and humor, and for not asking for a pay increase despite consistently high approval ratings.

Commissioner Mariluz Garcia said collaboration was another area where Brown shined.

Commissioner Jeanne Herman said she always got a response and an answer from Brown. She added that community members praise him for attending citizen advisory board meetings.

“He’s done more for my district as a county manager than I could ask for,” Herman said.

Commissioners voted 4-1 to approve Brown’s review, bonus and severance increase. Commissioner Mike Clark voted against the manager’s review and bonus.