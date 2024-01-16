Video: County Commission meeting opens with an invocation by Reno Satanic

Reno Satanic, for the first time, read the religious invocation at today’s Washoe County Board of Commissioners meeting.

The group’s organizer, Jason Miller, read a statement encouraging “nobility and justice to the decisions made in this chamber today. The new age is dawning that these new decisions will play a role in.”

Watch the full video below.

“Not only is this the first time this has been done, this is the first Satanic invocation to be given in front of a body of government in the state of Nevada,” the group posted on Instagram.

Washoe County’s Bethany Drysdale confirmed it was the group’s first appearance. When asked if future readings at the local city meetings would occur, the group on Facebook said they were unsure.

“The need was met,” the respondent said.

Public commenters following the reading said they were upset by the invocation. Some used quotes from the Bible in their comments. Commissioner Clara Andriola, who last year proposed invocations be added to commission meetings, expressed opposition. She left the dais during Reno Satanic’s remarks.

Deputy District Attorney Nate Edwards said that opening invocations at government meetings means everybody has an opportunity to present. Andriola said she wants the region’s entire faith-based community to give prayers or faith-based messages at future meetings.

Commissioner Mike Clark called Edwards a nitwit.

“When you open it up, this is what you get,” he said.

Reno Satanic has marched in the annual Pride parade and done outreach for those living unsheltered in the region.

Similar satanic groups across the country have integrated into government activities based on free speech.

The Satanic Temple in Boston requested to have its flag fly above city hall. The Iowa state capitol sparked a free speech debate after the Satanic Temple of Iowa placed an altar at the capitol. In 2018, the Satanic Temple protested the Ten Commandments in Arkansas with a goat-headed sculpture.