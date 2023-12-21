Volunteers place thousands of wreaths  to remember departed veterans

Thousands of people spent several hours Saturday morning at the Northern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Fernley and other burial grounds by placing wreaths on military veterans’ gravesites as part of a national program to honor and remember the men and women who served their country.

While smaller cemeteries honored their interred veterans on Wreaths Across America Day, the NNVMC distributed more than 8,000 wreaths on headstones and the columbarium wall to pay homage to the men and women who served in all branches of the armed forces, including Space Command, which was proposed 40 years ago but did not become established until 2019. U.S. Air Force veteran and retired Staff Sgt. Wade Hollis left. Fallon Sea Cadet Ander Fisher prepared to lay a wreath at Saturday’s Wreaths Across America program at the Northern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery. Steve Ranson / LVN

Rich Crombie, master of ceremonies and spokesman for the Nevada Veterans Coalition, said the millions of people honored with wreaths extends around the world and represents those who come from all walks of life.

“Lying before us and in cemeteries across the nation are men and women who gave their lives so we can live in freedom and without fear,” Crombie said. “We can raise our children to believe as we do, and we are free to vote for leaders of our choosing, and we have the right to succeed and the right to fail in whatever endeavor we wish to pursue.”

The concept of Wreaths Across America differs from Memorial Day, observed on the last Monday of May. Initially, the first Memorial Day was conducted in 1868 to remember the fallen soldiers from the American Civil War, but over time, it included veterans who died while serving their country. According to Wreaths Across America, the third Saturday in December is set aside to remember the deceased veterans with the sights and sounds of the holiday season.

“We’re here to teach the next generation the value of freedom,” Crombie added.

The wreaths were placed at Fernley and the Churchill County Cemetery, the Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Boulder City, and locations throughout Nevada’s counties. Crombie said about 15,000 wreaths were placed at the SNVMC.

During the Fernley ceremony, representatives for specific military services and a Sea Cadet from Fallon placed a wreath at a flag associated with that particular armed forces branch. Seven cadets from Fallon assisted with the ceremony and helped afterward by placing wreaths on the individual gravesites. The seven cadets in their early teens recognize the importance of their involvement with remembering veterans.

“I think it’s very beautiful,” said Selah King, a seventh grader at Churchill County Middle School who helped place the Marine Corps wreath. “I think of everyone who served and what they did for the country.”

King’s parents both served in the Army.

Crystal Bowman’s son Wesley has been a Sea Cadet for seven years.

“His father and brother are currently on active duty in the Navy,” Crystal Bowman said. “They are air traffic controllers.”

Being a military spouse who knows about separations from home, she said events such as the Wreaths Across America can carry emotion for those who attend. Michael and Lynda Bashor of Carson City hang a wreath at his grandfather’s final resting place during Saturday’s Wreaths Across America program at the Northern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery. Steve Ranson / LVN

Wesley, a CCMS student, has attended the Fernley ceremony before and said he’s impressed with the morning.

“I notice how beautiful and how wonderful the people have gathered here to remember everyone and what they did for our country,” he said.

Likewise, Alexis Viera’s son belongs to the Sea Cadets, and she also attended last year’s wreath-laying ceremony in Fernley.

“My father was a [prisoner of war] during World War II,” she said. “He’s buried at the Santa Rosa [California] Memorial Park, where they’re doing the same thing over there.”

Viera said her father served in the Army.

Trevor Viera, an eighth-grade student, echoed the thoughts expressed by his classmates.

“I find it nice everyone is here to lay their respects so that we could have another generation who loved freedom,” he said.

Michael and Lynda Bashor of Carson City placed a wreath on the columbarium wall for Michael’s grandfather.

“He was in the Navy for over 20 years and retired,” he said, adding Lynda saw an article on the Wreaths Across America ceremony at Fernley and insisted they attend.

“I’m very happy to be here,” Michael Bashor said.

Bashor said this is the first time he has participated in the wreath-laying ceremony, although he attended a funeral 18 years ago for his grandfather. His grandfather died in 2005, a year after his grandmother’s death.

Both Michael and Lynda were impressed with the hundreds of volunteers who spent Saturday morning at the cemetery. Michael Bashor said this is the first time he has participated in the wreath ceremony.

“It’s absolutely beautiful here,” he said. “The number of people coming out here is mind-blowing.”