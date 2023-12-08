39.9 F
Reno
Try "researchers"
Courts & CrimeCulture & HistoryGovernment

Tribe gives update on Thacker Pass court defeat, won’t appeal decision

By: Eric Marks

Date:

Tribal members gave an update on the Thacker Pass lawsuit on Dec. 5, 2023. Eric Marks / THIS IS RENO.
Tribal members gave an update on the Thacker Pass lawsuit on Dec. 5, 2023. Eric Marks / THIS IS RENO.

The Reno-Sparks Indian Colony (RSIC) on Tuesday hosted a press conference to discuss the dismissal of their federal lawsuit to stop lithium mine development at Thacker Pass. 

“For two-and-a-half years, Native American Tribes, including the Reno-Sparks Indian Colony, have been speaking out about the cultural importance of Thacker Pass, a remote mountainside in northern Nevada which Lithium Nevada Corporation plans to turn into a massive open-pit lithium mine to supply batteries for General Motors’ electric vehicles,” tribal officials said in a statement released prior to the press conference.

Tribal members say the land is sacred and is the site of two massacres of their ancestors. Several northern Nevada Tribes, including the RSIC, have been protesting and filing lawsuits to halt the mine’s development for the past few years.

Tribal members gave an update on the Thacker Pass lawsuit on Dec. 5, 2023. Eric Marks / THIS IS RENO.

Several members of RSIC, including their attorney and a Tribal historic preservation officer, said the recent decision was extremely disappointing and frustrating. They said they will not appeal the most recent decision.

Tribal Community Information Officer Bethany Sam told This Is Reno that they “pray to have the truth be told” about the history of the proposed mine. 

Judge again rules against tribes’ effort to stop lithium mine

“The massacres are part of our history that has been erased,” Sam said. “I don’t think America in general realizes how many massacres have happened just in this area for gold mining. We have the opportunity to make it better than what they had 140 years ago. This is our opportunity to tell the truth and tell our history from our side. Not from the colonial school teachings that we get today.”

The meeting was attended by a small group of media and community members and can be found archived on the Reno-Sparks Indian Colony Facebook page.

Tribal members gave an update on the Thacker Pass lawsuit on Dec. 5, 2023. Eric Marks / THIS IS RENO.
Tribal members gave an update on the Thacker Pass lawsuit on Dec. 5, 2023. Eric Marks / THIS IS RENO.
Eric Marks
Eric Markshttp://ericmarksphotography.com/
Born in 1971, Eric Marks was fortunate enough to grow up in a time and family where photography and literature were normal parts of his life. His parents were always enthusiastic and supportive of his photography as a child, and encouraged him to read and write as much as possible. From 2005 to 2012 he owned an award-winning, international, high definition video production company, and has produced video and photography in over 14 different countries on four continents. Eric majored at the University of Nevada, Reno in English/Writing and Art, graduating with English and Photography degrees in 2013, and again with an Art degree in 2018. He teaches all genres of photography at Truckee Meadows Community College, is a freelance photojournalist for several publications, and offers private photography instruction.

TRENDING

RENO EVENTS

MORE RENO NEWS

About

This Is Reno is your source for daily, award-winning news and events for Reno, Sparks, the Truckee Meadows and beyond. We were founded in 2009 and are locally owned and operated. We deliver local, independently produced news about Reno for the people of Reno. We are reader supported, and paying subscribers keep local journalism alive in in Reno and get full access to all articles on our website.

Navigation

Social

Connect

© 2023 This Is Reno / Conrad Communications LLC