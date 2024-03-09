Federal designation allows Reno Sparks Tribal Health Center more access to specialists 

by Camalot Todd, Nevada Current

The Reno Sparks Tribal Health Center announced its designation Thursday as a Tribal Federally Qualified Health Center, which allows it to pay higher reimbursement rates to specialists providing care. The designation is in collaboration with the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services.

“Tribal patients will have an easier time accessing care, and I hope it will help all those who suffer from chronic diseases,” said Reno-Sparks Indian Colony Chairman Daryl D. Gardipe, in a statement announcing the partnership.

Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services approved the designation, which allows the Reno Sparks Tribal Health Center to negotiate payment rates with specialist providers that are higher than the typical Nevada Medicaid payment rates.

The designation, combined with CMS reimbursing Nevada Medicaid at 100% for all services provided to Native Americans in the state, means it will cost less for the specialist providing the care and Nevada Medicaid will be reimbursed more by CMS.

“This designation is a win-win,” Angie Wilson, the Reno-Sparks Indian Colony Tribal Health Center Director, said in a press release. “It will benefit patients seeking care, providers managing their business, our Tribe as we work to improve the health of the community, and as a savings to the State budget.”

Reno Sparks Tribal Health Center is Nevada’s largest tribal health center, providing care to approximately 6,000 patients.

Native Americans have worse health outcomes in diseases that often require specialists to treat such as diabetes, cirrhosis, chronic lung diseases, as well as behavioral health illnesses and issues, but often face systemic barriers in access to care including inadequately staffed facilities.

Nevada Current is part of States Newsroom, a nonprofit news network supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Nevada Current maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Hugh Jackson for questions: [email protected]. Follow Nevada Current on Facebook and Twitter.