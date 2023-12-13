42.6 F
Trevor Rice named CEO of Access to Healthcare Network (sponsored)

By: KPS3

Date:

Trevor Rice. Image courtesy of Access to Healthcare Network. Used with permission.

The board of directors of Access to Healthcare Network has named Trevor Rice as its new Chief Executive Officer.  Rice has been with Access since 2009, most recently serving as Chief Operating Officer since 2015.

“Trevor was the ideal choice for this position when the prior CEO retired earlier this year,” said Don Kowitz, chairperson of the board. “His vast experience with Access in all facets of the organization, plus his passion for the people we serve, will serve Access incredibly well.”

Rice has a master’s degree in health administration from Pennsylvania State University as well as a BA in sociology from University of Washington. He is also a certified trainer in the nationally recognized Bridges out of Poverty Program and a master trainer in Stanford’s Chronic Disease Self-Management Program.

“It is a true honor to lead the statewide Access team,” said Rice. “Our 140 team members continually humble me with their passion and commitment to serving the most vulnerable in our community and helping to ensure that all Nevadans get access to the healthcare, social services, and support they need to live healthy and fulfilling lives.”

Rice’s honors include the Emerging Professionals Award from Pennsylvania State and the Young Professionals Network “20 under 40” award.

