Getting to the heart of the matter: a holiday heart health message for women in Nevada (sponsored)

Access to Healthcare Network encourages women to prioritize cardiovascular health as stress is a contributing factor to heart disease.

Access to Healthcare Network (AHN), a nonprofit organization providing expanded access to healthcare services for the uninsured, underinsured and low-income Nevadans, is urging Nevadans, especially women who play a central role in nurturing their families, to pay attention to their heart health.

Cardiovascular disease is the leading cause of death among women, with statistics supporting the extent of this silent threat. According to the Centers for Disease Control, more than 60 million women in the United States live with some form of heart disease, and in 2021, cardiovascular diseases accounted for about one in every five female deaths. A woman’s life is claimed by these diseases approximately every 80 seconds.

During the holidays, one of the most important things you can do for yourself and your family is to understand heart disease and be mindful that stress is a contributing factor to cardiovascular issues. Common types of heart disease include coronary artery disease, arrhythmia and heart failure. Coronary artery disease, the most prevalent heart disease, becomes a higher risk for women after menopause due to hormonal changes.

Arrhythmia involves irregular heartbeats, while heart failure occurs when the heart is too weak to pump sufficient blood to support the body’s organs. Women are the heart of the family, heart of the home and heart of the matter.

AHN offers prevention tips to help women protect her heart:

Monitor Your Blood Pressure: Regularly check your blood pressure and report elevated readings to your doctor or nurse practitioner. Systolic blood pressure is the pressure when the heart beats and when the heart muscle is contracting. Diastolic blood pressure is the pressure on the blood vessels when the heart muscle relaxes. It’s always lower than the systolic pressure. According to the Centers for Disease Control, normal blood pressure numbers are less than 120/80 mmHg.

Manage Diabetes: Discuss diabetes testing with your doctor, as uncontrolled diabetes raises your risk of heart disease.

Quit Smoking: Seek help to quit if you smoke, and if you don't, don't start.

Check Cholesterol Levels: Consult with your doctor about checking your cholesterol and triglycerides.

Stay Physically Active: Aim for at least 150 minutes of physical activity each week; even short sessions can be beneficial.

Make Healthy Food Choices: Maintain a balanced diet to reduce the risk of heart disease.

Limit Alcohol Consumption: Keep your alcohol intake moderate and avoid it entirely during pregnancy.

Manage Stress: Find healthy ways to cope with stress and maintain your emotional well-being, especially at this time of year.

Several risk factors contribute to heart disease, including high blood pressure, high LDL cholesterol, smoking and diabetes. Identifying and addressing these risk factors are pivotal in prevention.

Although some women may experience no symptoms of cardiovascular disease, others might feel angina, neck or jaw pain, upper abdominal or back pain, along with additional signs such as nausea, vomiting and unexplained fatigue. Vigilance towards the body’s signals and prompt medical attention are essential if these symptoms arise.

Establish a primary care doctor Establishing a primary care doctor is highly recommended if you don’t have one and timeliness is key—aim for either before the year ends or at the beginning of 2024. You can establish a doctor whether you are insured or uninsured. Regular check-ups and open communication with a healthcare professional and/or trusted family members are essential for maintaining heart health. Take the next steps in protecting the heart if you or a loved one is at risk.

This holiday season, one of the most important things you can do for yourself and your family is to understand heart disease, work on prevention and establish a primary care doctor. A healthier you, is a healthier family this time of year and all year long.

If you are underinsured or uninsured, explore AHN’s local resources, where to find free screenings and stay informed by visiting HerHeartMatters.org or by calling 844-469-4930. This initiative is possible with assistance from the WISEWOMAN (Well-Integrated Screening and Evaluation for WOMen Across the Nation) program that works with low-income, uninsured and underinsured women aged 40 to 64 years. The program provides heart disease and stroke risk factor screenings and services that promote healthy behaviors.

