EDAWN: Region adds over 1,200 jobs in 2023 with record average salaries

The Economic Development Authority of Western Nevada last week revealed 21 companies that relocated to or expanded their workforce to the region this year. The companies generated more than 1,200 new jobs, with a record average hourly wage of $40, according to EDAWN.

The following list of companies was provided by EDAWN:

Aeon RV — Technology

Aeon RV designs, manufactures, and delivers recreational vehicles that make use of modern technology. Their vehicle is the first all-season, electric cabin, off-road capable, new high-tech recreational vehicle.

Jobs Created: 20

Located From: CA

New Location: Reno, NV

Startup & HQ

Arcadia Cold — Logistics / Distribution

Arcadia Cold is an elevated cold storage experience serving as a 3PL to various industries, such as food, life sciences and healthcare. Arcadia Cold’s mission is to design and deploy modern facilities and provide innovative solutions through the practical application of technology, creating meaningful value for their customers while helping them meet their strategic objectives – establishing The New Age of cold chain.

Jobs Created: 80

Headquarters: GA

New Location: Storey County, NV

New Facility

Brokee.IO — Technology

Brokee.IO provides a tech platform with interactive tests which evaluate the day-to-day skills required of a System Engineer. System Engineers fix performance and configuration issues which are essential to keep an app running smoothly. Brokee’s interactive evaluations check the daily skills necessary for a System Engineer.

Jobs Created: 10

Located From: CA

New Location: Reno, NV

Startup & HQ

EdgeCore Digital Infrastructure — E-Commerce

EdgeCore’s data center campus sites are built for the AI revolution. Uniquely positioned to accommodate the next generation, EdgeCore accommodates the expansion needs of the world’s largest cloud and Internet companies. Strategically located, future-focused for density and scale with safety, sustainability, and the surrounding community is top of mind for EdgeCore.

Jobs Created: 50

Headquarters: CO

New Location: Storey County, NV

New Facility

Generac — Manufacturing

Generac pioneers a wide range of power products in the marketplace including portable, residential, commercial, and industrial generators. Generac is leading the design and manufacture of manual and fully automatic transfer switches and accessories for backup power applications. Reno will now host a new 40,000 square foot technology center to test and qualify alternate power applications and to serve Generac’s future product portfolio.

Jobs Created: 100

Headquarters: WI

New Location: Reno, NV

New Facility

Get Mental –Technology

Get Mental is the only app that will train your mind to achieve peak performance in your professional and personal life using the same methods as elite athletes and Navy Seals. Their science-backed approach will help you build mental strength, enabling you to control stress and become your most energized, disciplined and balanced self.

Jobs Created: 10

Located From: CA

New Location: Reno, NV

Startup & HQ

Kraus Hamdani Aerospace — Manufacturing / Aerospace

Kraus Hamdani Aerospace is developing the world’s longest endurance fully electric Group-2 unmanned aerial systems (UAS). Their technology provides next generation applications, airborne services, and technologies addressing sustainable resources, society, and the planet, provisioning rapid emergency communications and providing effective anti-poaching, search-and-rescue services, as well as geospatial data, to solve complex worldwide problems.

Jobs Created: 25

Headquarters: CA

New Location: Reno, NV

New Facility

Kuriyama — Logistics / Distribution

Kuriyama of America group of companies includes eight subsidiaries and multiple distribution centers for manufacturing and distribution. The company is proud to serve North America for more than 50 years. The company has been eminently successful in developing and marketing a complete line of industrial thermoplastic hose. The company leads an expansive product line of thermoplastic, rubber, and metal hose products, along with accessories including couplings and fittings.

Jobs Created: 15

Headquarters as part of the Kuriyama Holdings Company: Japan, (N.A. HQ: IL)

New Location: Reno, NV

New Facility

MADE Apparel — Technology

MADE is revolutionizing technical outdoor apparel with custom, made-to-measure outerwear designed by you. With their made-to-measure and made-to-order systems, the company is more sustainable, personal, and inclusive than any other brand. Get the best fitting and best performing outerwear you’ve ever worn with MADE.

Jobs Created: 10

Located From: Canada

New Location: Reno, NV

Startup

Modiv — Back Office Support

Modiv is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and manages single- tenant retail, office and industrial properties throughout the U.S.

Jobs Created: 20

Located From: CA

New Location: Reno, NV

Relocation

Monin — Manufacturing

Monin manufactures and distributes flavored syrups, sauces, and smoothies. The goal is to be the trusted brand of choice, by providing creative beverage and culinary flavor solutions.

Jobs Created: 26

From: FL

Expansion Location: Sparks, NV

Expansion Location

Montaro — Technology

Montaro is one of the fastest-growing Amazon digital agency and technology platform companies. They enable brands to not only replicate direct to consumer sales on Amazon, but leverage Amazon data to make real-time decisions.

Jobs Created: 15

Located From: CA

New Location: Reno, NV

Startup & HQ

Nailstry — Technology

Precision fingernail measurements in a snap! Nailstry is a patent-pending, AI powered, fingernail measurement technology that makes finding custom-sized press-on nails easy. The AI-technology enables nail care brands to offer personalized products and increase profitability without generating additional plastic waste or compromising on sizing options.

Jobs Created: 10

Located From: FL

New Location: Reno, NV

Startup

OMEC Medical — Manufacturing

OMEC Medical has been manufacturing products for the medical field since 2007 sustaining a successful track record of designing and commercializing light sources, such as endoscopes and laparoscopes serving development expansion for the newly opened OMEC Medical Technology center and manufacturing plant, in Reno. The company’s mission is to provide customers with essential, innovative, and easy-to-use instrumentation. OMEC Medical is developing fluorometer and PCR products for launch in 2023.

Jobs Created: 500

Headquarters: CA

New Location: Reno, NV

New Facility

OMNI Cable — Logistics / Distribution

OMNI Cable is a premier redistribution of wire, cable, electrical products, and value-added services and is proud to be opening its newest supercenter in Storey County. Omni Cable empowers the industry by providing exceptional operational excellence, accuracy and precision, and a partnership approach. The company empowers a shared success approach by striving to be the best vendor to their customers through successful pride in teamwork.

Jobs Created: 50

Headquarters: PA

New Location: Storey County, NV

New Facility

Phone2 — Technology

Phone2 is a cloud-phone that enables businesses to get their customers to answer calls 4x more efficiently with “branded calls”. As business calls customers with Phone2, the customer can view who is calling, the company logo and “reason for calling” natively on their iOS/Android device. No extra apps or hardware.

Jobs Created: 10

Located From: NV

New Location: Reno, NV

Startup

Protective Industrial Products (PIP USA) — Logistics / Distribution

Protective Industrial Products, (PIP USA) is a global supplier and manufacturer of PPE Products serving multiple industries. PIP USA is referenced as a global leader and supplier of hand protection, protective wear and boots that are recognized world-wide in the construction and manufacturing industry. PIP USA prides itself on helping to keep the American workforce safe. As a first-in-class company, PIP USA’s company’s future includes proprietary technologies to offer specialized PPE solutions for sensitive applications including electrical components.

Jobs Created: 50

Headquarters: NY

New Location: Reno, NV

New Facility

Stellar Aviation Group — Aerospace / Aviation / Defense

Stellar Aviation provides the highest quality Fixed Based Operator FBO services in a safe environment. The aviation specific development experience includes the planning, permitting, and construction of terminal and hangar space at eight airports, including their recent expansion at the Reno Tahoe International Airport. Continuously striving for and achieving excellence, Stellar Aviation’s successful track record includes sound fiscal management and unparalleled excellence operating, marketing and development of general aviation assets.

Jobs Created: 100

Headquarters: DE

New Location: Reno, NV

New Facility

Trivium Packaging — Manufacturing

Trivium manufactures a wide variety of metal packaging across different markets and industries. Their product categories include threaded bottles, aerosols, beverage containers, food cans, and other packaging created from steel, tinplate and aluminum.

Jobs Created: 17

Headquarters: IL

Expanded Location: Storey County, NV

Expansion Location

TruckX — Technology

TruckX is a the most affordable and user-friendly fleet management & ELD solution. Live asset – trailer tracking, dashcam, sensors, and ELD compliance, all in one place.

Jobs Created: 30

Located From: CA

New Location: Reno, NV

Relocation

Weber Metals, Inc. — Manufacturing

Weber Metals forges high-performance aluminum and titanium structural components that support the leading members of the aerospace industry. The company extends boundaries of what’s possible in metallurgical engineering by expanding into a second location in the picturesque town of Verdi, NV, marked by the acquisition of the esteemed “Viking Metallurgical” facility. Starting as a scrap metal business, they have expanded to leveraging their expertise to meet the ever-evolving demands of the jet engine, space, and industrial markets. Weber metals is at the forefront of providing the crucial components that make these advancements possible.

Jobs Created: 100

Headquarters: CA

New Location: Verdi, NV

New Facility

Source: EDAWN