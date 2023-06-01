70.7 F
EDAWN selects new CEO to replace outgoing Kazmierski

Officials at the Economic Development Authority of Western Nevada (EDAWN) this week said Virginia Beach Economic Development Manager Taylor Adams has been selected to lead the organization as the new CEO following a nationwide search.

Taylor Adams, incoming EDAWN CEO

More than 100 candidates were reviewed as part of the search for a CEO to replace EDAWN’s longtime leader Mike Kazmierski, who in February announced he would be stepping down from the organization after serving as CEO since 2011. 

“The process was deliberate and inclusive because all of us knew it would be hard to find a replacement for Mike Kazmierski,” said Len Savage, EDAWN’s board chair. 

Adams has served as deputy city manager in Virginia Beach, Virginia since 2015 overseeing economic development, the convention and visitors bureau, resort management and cultural affairs. Prior to that he worked in both the private and public sectors in Mississippi. 

A transition period for Adams begins July 1, and he will officially take over as CEO of EDAWN Aug. 16. 

Adams is relocating to Nevada with his wife and four children.

