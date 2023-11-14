Wild horse rescued from swimming pool

60.1 F
A couple in a rural area of Reno woke up Monday morning to a wild horse in their backyard swimming pool. Image courtesy of LRTC and used with permission.
A couple in a rural area of Reno woke up Monday morning to a wild horse in their backyard swimming pool, according to rescuers from Least Resistance Training Concepts, a northern Nevada large-animal rescue team based in Stagecoach. 

The in-ground swimming pool had been closed for the winter, according to the homeowners. They said the horse likely walked onto the pool cover, which gave way.  The horse was found treading water in the deep end of the pool, where the water temperature was about 40 degrees Fahrenheit. 

“Time was of the essence, and the initial responders worked to save this horse’s life by placing a strap behind the horse’s rear and gently guiding the horse to the shallow end of the pool,” said LRTC’s Larry Whitney. “At that point, after gathering its strength, the horse was able to exit the pool under its own power.”

Whitney said the horse was moved to a sunny area of the yard and fed hay while rescuers and a veterinarian monitored it for hypothermia and stress from the incident. The horse was cleared to return to the range by 10 a.m., a little more than two hours after it was first found in the pool. 

LRTC is both a training center for large animals, including horses and other livestock and a technical large animal rescue team. According to its website, LRTC responds to more large animal rescues than any other organization in the country, averaging more than 500 calls per year. 

On Monday, LRTC volunteers from Reno and Stagecoach worked with teams from Washoe County Sheriff’s Office, Comstock Equine Hospital, the Wild Horse Connection and the Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District to rescue the animal. 

To report a range horse incident, residents can call 775-352-3944. More information on LRTC is online at http://www.whmentors.org/

SOURCE: LRTC

