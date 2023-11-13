Video: Reno honors veterans at 22nd annual downtown parade

By Michelle Baker

Hundreds of bystanders and supporters showed up on Saturday morning in downtown Reno to honor Nevada’s veteran population.

The parade occurred on Virginia Street in Downtown Reno and spanned from the Virginia Street bridge to Fifth Street. The festivities began with music and a flyover by the Regional Aviation Enforcement Unit (RAVEN) helicopter. The helicopter flew directly over Virginia Street from the south to the north.

Members of the Reno City Council, including Mayor Hillary Schieve, kicked off the parade.



“You’ve got to be excited when we’re celebrating our veterans,” Schieve said.

She introduced Neil Anderson, an Afghanistan-Iraq War veteran and City of Reno employee, who read the city’s Veterans Day Proclamation.



This year’s Grand Marshal was Arlan Melendez, retiring chair of the Reno-Sparks Indian Colony.



Dozens of groups participated in the parade, including the Reno-Sparks Indian Colony, Honor Flight Nevada, U.S. Submarine Veterans and Reno Vet Center.



According to the U.S. Census, there were about 31,500 veterans in Washoe County as of 2021. Statewide, veterans comprise about 8.6% of the state’s population.

The procession ended around 1 pm.