Five events: The lull before the holiday storm

The work week wraps up early for some with Veterans Day falling on Friday. If you’ve got the day off, check out the parade in downtown Reno or head to Virginia City to honor veterans.

Oh, and there’s a big day Tuesday – Election Day – in case you’ve been living in a cave without WiFi for the past two years. We’ll probably get a day or two of relief from the wall-to-wall campaign ads before the holiday ads for Lexus, high-end fragrances, diamonds and Old Navy kick into high gear. Brace yourself.

Avoid the holiday commercialism, mostly, with these events happening in and around Reno this week.

Fun fact: Our weekly events preview is culled from what we consider to be the best events calendar in all of northern Nevada – our own. Have an upcoming event? We remind people daily to post them to our calendar to be considered in this column each Monday. Free and paid options are available. Paid calendar events get listed below as “sponsored.”

Sponsored: The grand opening of the Reno Children’s Center Autism Therapy Services is Nov. 15. The brand Autism service provider offers full-day therapy services for children 2 to 6 and after-school skills groups for children up to age 12. The grand opening is free to attend. Learn more.

Warren Miller may have died, but his legacy – and annual snowsports movies – live on. “Daymaker” is the latest iteration of “daring athlete on waxed board(s) goes downhill.” Catch this 73rd annual ski and board season hype movie at the Reno Ballroom on Wednesday. Details here. Well this is a new one. Truckee Meadows Community College’s theater program pulls together top hats and Pride flags for “Abraham Lincoln’s Big Gay Dance Party,” a “hilarious, poignant, and timely look at prejudice past and present.” Oklahoma dream pop band Sports and San Francisco pop trio Hot Flash Heat Wave are playing at The Holland Project on Friday. Both groups pull together a wide range of influences for what’s described as “breezy,” “trippy” and “wonderfully zonked out.” Details here. UNR’s Performing Arts Series features M5 Mexican Brass on Thursday. “This brilliant ensemble goes way beyond the usual brass music genres, playing everything from Bach to Broadway – classical, blues, contemporary, folk, pop and more.” Home improvement store Lowe’s is hosting a series of classes on holiday exterior lighting to help locals avoid common pitfalls such as stapling one’s shirt to the roof. Seems like it’s time for someone to Clark Griswold the community. Who’s it gonna be? Get details on How to Install Exterior Holiday Lighting that will Shine.

via GIPHY

View all events in our calendar. Add an event here.