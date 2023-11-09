50.7 F
Mineral County officials cracking down on youth violence

Walker Lake in 2021. Bob Conrad / This Is Reno.
HAWTHORNE—Two knives and a stolen handgun were found at Mineral County schools Wednesday, Nov. 8, spurring local law enforcement officials to issue a zero-tolerance policy for weapons and violence at area schools. The weapons were recovered following what officials say is increasing violence in the community. 

“In recent weeks, there have been a series of violent incidents involving juveniles in our community,” officials said in a joint memo issued by Mineral County’s Sheriff’s Office (MCSO), the school district and district attorney. “These incidents corroborate the increase of reports of violence and weapons at schools nationwide.”   

The weapons were located at Hawthorne Junior High School and Mineral County High School following a search of lockers and student vehicles and a pat-down of students. The search was conducted by MCSO officers after ammunition was found in a classroom. Schools were locked down for several hours during the search.

District policies and state law prohibit weapons on or near school property. Multiple vape pens, also banned at schools and illegal for minors to purchase, were also found during the search. 

Mineral County School District has four K-12 schools—two elementary, a middle school and a high school—with about 600 students and 48 teachers. During the 2022-2023 school year, the district reported 7 incidents with weapons and 36 incidents of violence. 

Based on student enrollment, Mineral County schools had more weapons incidents than any other district in the state—at a rate of 1.15% which is about three times the rate as Clark, Washoe or Carson City districts. It also has one of the highest rates of violence reports, ranking fifth among the state’s 18 districts.

School district officials said all of its staff and faculty members would be tasked with “diligently identifying, reporting, and stopping further acts of violence or weapons-related offenses.” Administrators will “issue discipline to the fullest extent allowed by law” and according to the district’s student code of conduct and policies.

Mineral County Sheriff Bill Ferguson and District Attorney Jaren Stanton both said their offices will be stepping up patrols and enforcement as well. Sheriff’s deputies plan to patrol and walk through schools. Stanton said he will file criminal charges “to the fullest extent of the law” as well.

Some community members posting on social media said they were concerned about potential Fourth Amendment violations during the search. The Fourth Amendment does protect citizens from “unreasonable searches and seizures,” but officials have more leeway in schools and can conduct a search based on “reasonable suspicion.” 

Many parents, however, said they were relieved no one was harmed and that officials were taking a harder stance to ensure schools are safe.

“I have three children in this school system and I fear for their safety day in and day out with the violence and illegal activity in this school district,” Nicholas Carriero said on Facebook. “Something has to be done before tragic events come to pass.” 

