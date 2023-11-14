36.5 F
Military briefs around Northern Nevada

By: Steve Ranson

Date:

waa-wreaths-lined-up
More than 8,000 wreaths were placed in 2022 at the Northern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery. Image: Steve Ranson / Nevada News Group

Week of November 14

Honor Flight Nevada

Honor Flight Nevada has several activities planned for Nov. 18. Honor Flight volunteers will be at the Sportsman’s Warehouse, 750 E. Moana Lane, in the morning. Before the holidays, grab an Honor Flight Nevada gift and help support the program. Come visit with other folks, grab a free coffee and Danish pastry, and share stories. Beginning at 2 p.m. at the Bistro Napa at the Atlantis, join families and the community to turn on this year’s Gold Star tree lights.

Wreaths Across America

The annual Wreaths Across America program is in mid-December, but the fundraising to place a wreath on every veteran’s grave continues for the Northern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery at Fernley and the Churchill County Cemetery.

The Wreaths Across America remembrance ceremony is planned for Dec. 16 at 9 a.m. at the NNVMC and noon at Fallon. Although the nation places wreaths at the same time worldwide, the delayed time at Fallon allows the Fernley participants to attend the local event. Veterans will be recognized in all 50 states and territories and overseas cemeteries.

To order a wreath for Fernley’s NNVMC event, go to nnvc.org and click on Wreaths Across America for the pdf form, or mail your donation to Nevada Veterans Coalition; P.O. Box 415; Fernley, NV 89408.

To order for Fallon, go to http://www.wreathsacrossamerica.com. The group I.D. is NV0063 and the location I.D. is NVCHCC. Local organizers said entering the group and location I.D.s is essential so that the wreaths may be earmarked for Fallon.

Healthy Teaching Kitchen 

Join the upcoming V.A. Women Veterans Healthy Teaching Kitchen classes. Making healthy food choices is the #1 thing you can do for your health. Learning how to cook can be one step towards getting more nutritious foods on your plate. 

The Healthy Teaching Kitchen (HTK) program at the VA Sierra Nevada Health Care System, 955 Kirman Ave., in Reno, provides veterans with nutrition knowledge, cooking skills, and guided practice to build confidence in cooking at home with healthy, minimally processed foods. 

This monthly in-person and virtual teaching kitchen program has been created to support Veterans with healthy meal planning, preparation, cooking, and nutrition education. Classes occur on the first Wednesday every month from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. You can participate either in person at the V.A. or virtually from the comfort of your own home.

Veterans Upward Bound

Veterans Upward Bound at Truckee Meadows Community College in Reno welcomes veterans. TMCC can help with academic advisement, college applications, educational benefits, academic review and referrals to community resources. Veterans Upward Bound is a U.S. Department of Education program for veterans. For information, call 775-829-9007 or email [email protected]. The website is vub.tmcc.edu.

Veteran access to vaccines

Can veterans receive the updated COVID-19 vaccine outside of the V.A.? Yes, urgent care locations and retail pharmacies in the Community Care Network also offer COVID-19 vaccines to Veterans. If a veteran is enrolled in V.A. health care and goes to a community care location to get a COVID-19 vaccine, they should download the pharmacy billing information card and show it to the provider before they receive their vaccine.

Nevada Guard monthly meetings

• The Nevada Air Guard’s monthly breakfast is on the second Tuesday at 8:30 a.m. at the Reno Elks Club. The cost is $10. For information or to confirm, email [email protected]. There will be no breakfast in December.

• The Nevada Army Guard’s breakfast is on the second Monday of the month at 8 a.m. at the Carson City Elks Club. Cost is $8. For information or to confirm, email [email protected]. There will be no breakfast in December.

The Nevada News Group compiles military articles and news briefs. Questions may be directed to [email protected].

Steve Ranson
Steve Ranson
Steve Ranson is Editor Emeritus of the Lahontan Valley News.

