70.7 F
Reno
Try "researchers"
FeaturedGovernmentHousing & Homelessness

Jacobs Entertainment wants to buy another major downtown property

By: Bob Conrad

Date:

The Bonanza Inn in Downtown Reno. Image: Bob Conrad / This Is Reno. March 10, 2023.
The Bonanza Inn in Downtown Reno. Image: Bob Conrad / This Is Reno. March 10, 2023.

Colorado-based Jacobs Entertainment this week issued a press release indicating it wants to buy downtown’s Bonanza Inn. A purchase of the property will continue the company’s dominance as a downtown property owner, with more than 70 properties purchased in recent years. 

Jacobs is alleging to build an entertainment district, but many of the company’s purchased properties remain empty lots.

“We intend to make a strong bid to acquire the property in order to develop additional workforce housing, with a set aside for 10% affordable senior housing units,” the company’s CEO, Jeff Jacobs, said in a press release.

The Inn, when open, was the subject of repeat code violations and is scheduled to be sold by auction on Nov. 29, 2023.

Affordable housing project faces setback after city pulls out of deal with housing authority

The property early this year was meant for redevelopment into 58 units of affordable housing in a deal with the Reno Housing Authority – until the City of Reno backed out of the arrangement.

Reno City Manager Doug Thornley in March told the Reno Housing Authority’s Hilary Lopez the city wanted to sever their agreement. 

Thornley wrote: “The city council has invested quite a bit in housing affordability over the last few cycles, and the RHA received a tremendous amount of funding from the state – which gives the city an opportunity to consider other strategic investments.”

Lopez was pissed.

“As your partner in affordable housing development, RHA staff was dismayed to receive this notification without prior discussion and given the fact that staff from the City of Reno’s Housing and Neighborhood Development Department recently attended RHA’s [Feb. 28] Board meeting where Commissioners reaffirmed their standing directive to proceed with this project.”

A Reno City Council workshop this week on affordable housing revealed the area needs more than 21,000 affordable housing units based on current needs. At the city’s current rate, demand would be met in the year 2066.

If Jacobs Entertainment redevelops the Bonanza Inn with the same number of units as originally planned by RHA, it’s 10% offer for affordable senior housing would result in just 5-6 units.

Housing workshop highlights city’s challenges
Bob Conrad
Bob Conradhttp://thisisreno.com
Bob Conrad is publisher, editor and co-founder of This Is Reno. He has served in communications positions for various state agencies and earned a doctorate in educational leadership from the University of Nevada, Reno in 2011. He is also a part time instructor at UNR and sits on the boards of the Nevada Press Association and Nevada Open Government Coalition.

TRENDING

RENO EVENTS

MORE RENO NEWS

About

This Is Reno is your source for daily, award-winning news and events for Reno, Sparks, the Truckee Meadows and beyond. We were founded in 2009 and are locally owned and operated. We deliver local, independently produced news about Reno for the people of Reno. We are reader supported. Paying subscribers keep local journalism alive in in Reno and get full access to all articles on our website.

Latest

A dozen horses dead from roundup activities in eastern Nevada

Government
Animal welfare advocates are outraged by a series of wild horse deaths in a Bureau of Land Management roundup taking place in Eureka County.

KPS3 promotes Annie Wagner to Associate Social Media Manager (sponsored)

Sponsored
KPS3, a full-service marketing and communications firm, has promoted Annie Wagner as associate social media manager.

Open enrollment begins, coming off record year for health exchange participation

Government
Open enrollment for individual health insurance plans started on Nov. 1 and runs through January 15, 2024.

Popular

State schedules public webinar on high auto insurance rates

Business
The Nevada Division of Insurance will discuss rising car insurance costs in a public webinar on November 1.

Nevada among states joining IRS free ‘Direct File’ pilot program

Government
Nevada joined 12 other states in the IRS’ new direct and free filing pilot program for the 2024 tax season, the IRS announced last week.

Barber: Neon Matters

Business
This week's Barber Brief concerns topics such as heritage, place, and identity, all swirling around one of Reno’s most historic thoroughfares: Fourth Street.

Connect

© 2023 This Is Reno / Conrad Communications LLC