SUBSCRIBE
25.2 F
Reno
Try "researchers"
BusinessGovernmentCulture & History

Barber: Jacobs pushes the boundaries (again)

By: ThisIsReno

Date:

A portion of the Neon Line District in Reno, Nev., owned by Colorado-based Jacobs Entertainment. Image: Bob Conrad / This Is Reno.
A portion of the Neon Line District in Reno, Nev., owned by Colorado-based Jacobs Entertainment. Image: Bob Conrad / This Is Reno.

Planning Commission to review their latest request on Feb. 1

Once again we’ve been deluged with snow, and with it, some treacherous low temperatures and conditions. Please stay safe out there and look out for each other.

My last post, Casinos in Context, referred, among other things, to the frustratingly incremental nature by which Jacobs Entertainment has been seeking approvals for various parcels and permits without revealing any overall plan for the enormous amount of real estate they’ve purchased on the west side of downtown Reno. As I’ve stated, it’s a strategy that makes it impossible to accurately gauge the cumulative impact of each individual action, and it just keeps happening, over and over again. 

This week brings yet another request from Jacobs to the Planning Commission, which meets this coming Wednesday, February 1. Item 5.4 on the agenda (view here) is the Jacobs Glow Plaza and Festival Area Amendment, an item that has prompted the nonprofit organization Scenic Nevada to issue a rare alert. If you’re not aware, Scenic Nevada works “to protect the scenic beauty of Nevada’s majestic landscape as well as the scenic character of our communities. This includes billboard and sign control, protecting and supporting scenic byways, advocating for undergrounding power lines, and minimizing the impact of cell towers.” They are truly the community experts on the City’s signage code and you can sign up for their alerts here

The request that prompted this alert (please read it in its entirety here) would amend the Conditional Use Permit (CUP) approved last May for the Glow Plaza and Festival Area by adding the entire Sands parcel to that CUP. The stated intent is to allow the Sands to advertise the Glow Plaza on the massive new digital signagethat will soon be installed on the Sands building. The two planned locations for that signage appear in light blue below. The ground-floor site is a “reader board” in approximately the same location as the old Mel’s Diner marquee. The second is on the side of the hotel tower facing north toward St. Mary’s and Interstate 80—it’s about eight stories high.

The permit for the massive new digital signs was approved by staff last fall (casinos are allowed such signage by right) and the City made the parameters for that signage clear, stating, “Please note the digital displays can only advertise onsite activity.”

So here we are, months later, with Jacobs seeking to redefine the events on the Glow Plaza as “onsite activity” for the Sands by literally adding the Sands to the Glow Plaza’s permitting boundary. Added conditions to the requested amendment clarify that the Sands will not share the other permitted uses approved for the Glow Plaza or vice versa, making this, on the surface at least, solely about signage. (You can view all the conditions here, including the proposed new conditions 24 and 25.)

Read more at The Barber Brief: https://thebarberbrief.substack.com/p/jacobs-pushes-the-boundaries-again

The Barber Brief is an independent, free e-newsletter and blog written by Dr. Alicia Barber on the Substack platform. It is reposted by This Is Reno with her permission.

NEVER MISS A STORY

Get free Reno news headlines in your email five days a week.

Unsubscribe at any time.
ThisIsReno
ThisIsRenohttps://thisisreno.com
This Is Reno is your source for award-winning independent, online Reno news and events since 2009. We are locally owned and operated.

TRENDING

RENO EVENTS

RELATED STORIES

About

This Is Reno is your source for daily, award-winning news and events for Reno, Sparks, the Truckee Meadows and beyond. We were founded in 2009 and are locally owned and operated. We deliver local, independently produced news about Reno for the people of Reno. We are reader supported. Paying subscribers keep local journalism alive in in Reno and get full access to all articles on our website.

Latest

It takes a city (sponsored)

Sponsored 0
In the last 100 days, employees from the Downtown Reno Partnership and the City of Reno have come together on morning walks to assist those in need, document and fix repairs, and clean up trash.

As Tesla factory expands, so too could Nevada’s massive tax abatements

Business 0
Tesla last week announced a $3.6 billion, 4-million-square-foot expansion of its Giga Nevada campus in Northern Nevada.

Five events this week: It’s almost February

Arts & Entertainment 0
Science, energy and music are on deck this week. Our local nonprofits and educational institutions are hosting events with science and energy experts.

Popular

Letter: Setting the record straight on Ormat, BLM

Government 0
A resident sounds off about Ormat's geothermal exploration plan, and the Burning Man lawsuit against BLM, near Gerlach, Nev.

VIDEO: Private investigator says tracking Reno mayor with GPS unit was ‘nothing personal’ 

Courts & Crime 0
A private investigator who put a GPS tracking unit on Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve’s car last year said it’s “nothing personal." 

Residents voice concerns over planned hotel casino

Business 0
A new, modern hotel casino may be coming to Reno within the next four years if everything goes as planned for its developers.

Connect

© 2023 This Is Reno / Conrad Communications LLC