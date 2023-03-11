31.7 F
Reno
Try "researchers"
FeaturedNewsBusiness

Affordable housing project faces setback after city pulls out of deal with housing authority

By: Bob Conrad

Date:

The Bonanza Inn in Downtown Reno. Image: Bob Conrad / This Is Reno. March 10, 2023.
The Bonanza Inn in Downtown Reno. Image: Bob Conrad / This Is Reno. March 10, 2023.

The Reno Housing Authority’s Executive Director last week blasted City Manager Doug Thornley after the city of Reno backed out of an agreement with the RHA to fund a downtown affordable housing project.

Still in probate, the dilapidated Bonanza Inn at West Fourth and West streets was planned to be purchased by the Reno Housing Authority with the Covid relief funds allocated by the city of Reno. RHA was to use $6 million to convert building’s 58 units to housing for those with low-median incomes.

But early this month, Thornley emailed RHA Director Hilary Lopez to sever the agreement.

Thornley wrote: “The city council has invested quite a bit in housing affordability over the last few cycles, and the RHA received a tremendous amount of funding from the state – which gives the city an opportunity to consider other strategic investments.”

Lopez shot back:

“As your partner in affordable housing development, RHA staff was dismayed to receive this notification without prior discussion and given the fact that staff from the City of Reno’s Housing and Neighborhood Development Department recently attended RHA’s [Feb. 28] Board meeting where Commissioners reaffirmed their standing directive to proceed with this project.

“Further, while you contend that you decided to terminate the [agreement] because RHA allegedly received a ‘considerable increase in state funding,’ and RHA failed to meet the reporting requirements set forth in the [agreement], you invoked the no cause termination provision of the [agreement] as the basis for the purported termination,” she added.

Lopez called the city’s termination calloused. 

She said “RHA does not concede or admit your alleged basis for termination and must clarify not only its good faith compliance with the [agreement], but also its unwavering commitment to provision of fair, sustainable, quality housing.”

A city staff report alleges a report on the Bonanza project was not forthcoming by RHA because “previous discussions and [a] letter noted the project was not intended to move forward. No correction was provided by RHA that they needed any reporting documents for Bonanza Inn.”

Staff also said in February Lopez sent RHA staff an email with information on projects in lieu of Bonanza Inn. Staff reportedly told Lopez RHA would not receive more Covid relief funds. But the RHA board voted on Feb. 28 to move forward with the Bonanza Inn purchase.

Days later, Thornley terminated the city’s agreement with RHA for the project.

He said, “Reno is proud to have committed a significant portion of the federal monies distributed over the last few years to housing affordability – up to $8.5 in ARPA alone – and looks forward to an enduring and successful partnership with RHA.”

The Reno City Council on Wednesday approved new projects funded from Covid relief dollars, and $1.35 million was allocated to new affordable housing projects.

City Council member Jenny Brekhus raised the Bonanza issue at Wednesday’s council meeting. She asked if the money for the Bonanza was reallocated.

Assistant City Manager JW Hodge responded that the money was part of $28 million the council approved Wednesday for various projects. He also said RHA got more Covid-relief money than the city did — specifically for affordable housing.

RHA and the city are still partnering on another affordable housing project.

What’s next?

“At this point the RHA board of commissioners will have to reconvene and decide how they’d like us to move forward,” RHA’s April Conway told This Is Reno.

Former Council member, and RHA board member, Dave Aiazzi said he was disappointed.

“I find it disheartening that the Reno City Council, after continuously stating that housing was their primary issue, decided to take away the $6 million that was awarded the Reno Housing Authority last year to purchase and renovate the Bonanza Motel,” he said. “This would have removed a very blighted corner in Downtown Reno while also providing much needed housing.

“But I am happy that they took back that money and spent $5,212,312.11 on ‘Revenue Replacement,’ whatever that is….”

NEVER MISS A STORY

Get free Reno news headlines in your email five days a week.

Unsubscribe at any time.
Bob Conrad
Bob Conradhttp://thisisreno.com
Bob Conrad is publisher, editor and co-founder of This Is Reno. He has served in communications positions for various state agencies and earned a doctorate in educational leadership from the University of Nevada, Reno in 2011. He is also a part time instructor at UNR.

TRENDING

RENO EVENTS

RELATED STORIES

About

This Is Reno is your source for daily, award-winning news and events for Reno, Sparks, the Truckee Meadows and beyond. We were founded in 2009 and are locally owned and operated. We deliver local, independently produced news about Reno for the people of Reno. We are reader supported. Paying subscribers keep local journalism alive in in Reno and get full access to all articles on our website.

Latest

‘Hush’: A murder mystery cabaret

Arts & Entertainment 0
It’s safe to assume that many of the local theatre-going crowd are familiar with The Theatre on Keystone Avenue, and its acclaimed resident production, Magique. But last month, they became host to a new, limited-run production called Hush, by local vaudeville troupe Rogue Worx.

New study reveals over 19% of Nevadans who gamble are at high risk for problem gambling and gambling addiction (sponsored)

Sponsored 0
March is Problem Gambling Awareness Month and the UNLV International Gaming Institute (IGI) has released a summary of new findings on gambling risks and behaviors among Nevadans.

President and CEO of Greater Nevada Credit Union, announces retirement (sponsored)

Sponsored 0
Wally Murray, President and CEO of Greater Nevada Credit Union (GNCU), announced his retirement after 35 years at the credit union.

Popular

Vegas physician, America’s Frontline Doctors sued after Washoe County man died from hydroxychloroquine

Courts & Crime 0
The estate of Jeremy Parker last week sued the anti-vaccination, right-wing group America's Frontline Doctors for alleged wrongful death. Dr. Medina Culver, an osteopathic physician and Instagram influencer based in Henderson, Nevada, is also named in the case.

Show me the money — Nevada State Museum event delivers the goods Aug. 23-24 in Carson City

default 0
CARSON CITY — Who doesn’t like to collect money? Whether...

Letter: Setting the record straight on Ormat, BLM

Government 0
A resident sounds off about Ormat's geothermal exploration plan, and the Burning Man lawsuit against BLM, near Gerlach, Nev.

Connect

© 2023 This Is Reno / Conrad Communications LLC