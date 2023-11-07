45.7 F
Reno
Try "researchers"
FeaturedNewsSports

Hawaii stops Nevada at Mackay Stadium

By: Steve Ranson

Date:

Nevada quarterback Brendon Lewis (2) hands off to running back Sean Dollars in Saturday’s Mountain West Conference football game at Mackay Stadium. Steve Ranson/Nevada News Group.
Nevada quarterback Brendon Lewis (2) hands off to running back Sean Dollars in Saturday’s Mountain West Conference football game at Mackay Stadium. Steve Ranson/Nevada News Group.

The Wolf Pack’s modest two-game winning streak ended with a thud Saturday at Mackay Stadium.

Nevada lost 27-14, to Hawaii and now plays its next two games on the road at Utah State and Colorado State. The Pack closes the home campaign and regular season at Mackay Stadium on Nov. 25 against Wyoming. Nevada is now 2-7 on the season and 2-3 in Mountain West play.

During Saturday’s match, Nevada running back Sean Dollars ran for two touchdowns and finished with 55 rushing yards on 16 attempts. Redshirt freshman quarterback AJ Bianco led the Wolf Pack with 63 rushing yards on 15 attempts. Wide receiver Dalevon Campbell had four of Nevada’s six receptions on the day, finishing with 88 receiving yards.

On defense, safety Emany Johnson led the Wolf Pack with eight tackles, all solo, and defensive lineman James Hansen had two tackles-for-loss including a sack. Marcel Walker-Burgess had Nevada’s second sack of the day.

Steve Ranson
Steve Ranson
Steve Ranson is Editor Emeritus of the Lahontan Valley News.

TRENDING

RENO EVENTS

MORE RENO NEWS

About

This Is Reno is your source for daily, award-winning news and events for Reno, Sparks, the Truckee Meadows and beyond. We were founded in 2009 and are locally owned and operated. We deliver local, independently produced news about Reno for the people of Reno. We are reader supported. Paying subscribers keep local journalism alive in in Reno and get full access to all articles on our website.

Latest

Nevada would get $138 million for child care under Biden’s request to Congress

Government
The Biden administration’s request for $16 billion in child care funding would include $138 million for Nevada, helping an estimated 960 service providers and 102,300 children.

New court filings describe ‘toxic’ work environment, culture of ‘fear and mistrust’ at UNR 

Courts & Crime
Documents filed last week as part of a harassment lawsuit against the University of Nevada, Reno reveal more about the alleged toxic environment within the university’s communication studies department.  

BLM plan to rip up thousands of trees in NV can move forward, judge rules

Courts & Crime
Federal land managers were given the thumbs up to remove trees from thousands of acres of pinyon-juniper woodlands in Nevada in an effort to reduce fire risk.

Popular

One year later: Condo residents wait for answers, accountability from the city and fire department (video)

Government
Major water damage from the Reno fire response to a small kitchen fire rendered most units at 1200 Riverside Drive unliveable. More than a year later, many are still unable to return home.

Nevada stays atop a bad list: Unemployment

Business
Nevada again had the highest unemployment rate in the nation in September, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Monday.

New NV transmission line will slash energy costs, says White House

Business
Cheaper, cleaner, and more reliable electricity may be in Nevada’s future after the White House vowed to deliver the largest electric grid infrastructure investment in U.S. history. 

Connect

© 2023 This Is Reno / Conrad Communications LLC