Hawaii stops Nevada at Mackay Stadium

The Wolf Pack’s modest two-game winning streak ended with a thud Saturday at Mackay Stadium.

Nevada lost 27-14, to Hawaii and now plays its next two games on the road at Utah State and Colorado State. The Pack closes the home campaign and regular season at Mackay Stadium on Nov. 25 against Wyoming. Nevada is now 2-7 on the season and 2-3 in Mountain West play.

During Saturday’s match, Nevada running back Sean Dollars ran for two touchdowns and finished with 55 rushing yards on 16 attempts. Redshirt freshman quarterback AJ Bianco led the Wolf Pack with 63 rushing yards on 15 attempts. Wide receiver Dalevon Campbell had four of Nevada’s six receptions on the day, finishing with 88 receiving yards.

On defense, safety Emany Johnson led the Wolf Pack with eight tackles, all solo, and defensive lineman James Hansen had two tackles-for-loss including a sack. Marcel Walker-Burgess had Nevada’s second sack of the day.