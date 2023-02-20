Five events this week: Superheroes, basketball, wine and world cuisines

George Washington’s death prompted an annual day of remembrance – Feb. 22. But Presidents Day as an official, federal holiday wasn’t enshrined until the late 1870s. Then President Rutherford Hayes signed into law the annual recognition for Washington, called Washington’s Birthday.

Congress in the 1960s, however, changed the holiday to Presidents Day.

According to History.com, “The proposed change was seen by many as a novel way to create more three-day weekends for the nation’s workers, and it was believed that ensuring holidays always fell on the same weekday would reduce employee absenteeism.

“While some argued that shifting holidays from their original dates would cheapen their meaning, the bill also had widespread support from both the private sector and labor unions and was seen as a surefire way to bolster retail sales.”

The Uniform Monday Holiday Act also combined Washington’s birthday with Abraham Lincoln’s (Feb. 12). The Act took effect in 1971.

And that’s why some have a three-day weekend.

