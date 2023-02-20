33.5 F
Five events this week: Superheroes, basketball, wine and world cuisines

By: ThisIsReno

Date:

The Nevada Wolf Pack earned a thrilling 74-72 victory vs Boise State at Lawlor Events Center on Dec. 28, 2022. (Michael Smyth / This is Reno)

George Washington’s death prompted an annual day of remembrance – Feb. 22. But Presidents Day as an official, federal holiday wasn’t enshrined until the late 1870s. Then President Rutherford Hayes signed into law the annual recognition for Washington, called Washington’s Birthday. 

Congress in the 1960s, however, changed the holiday to Presidents Day.

According to History.com, “The proposed change was seen by many as a novel way to create more three-day weekends for the nation’s workers, and it was believed that ensuring holidays always fell on the same weekday would reduce employee absenteeism. 

“While some argued that shifting holidays from their original dates would cheapen their meaning, the bill also had widespread support from both the private sector and labor unions and was seen as a surefire way to bolster retail sales.” 

The Uniform Monday Holiday Act also combined Washington’s birthday with Abraham Lincoln’s (Feb. 12). The Act took effect in 1971.

And that’s why some have a three-day weekend.

Here are some events this week that look like they’re worth your time. We have the Wolf Pack men’s basketball team back for a game against San Jose State and a superhero party at the National Automobile Museum.

  1. Nevada Men’s Basketball vs. San Jose State: The Nevada Wolf Pack continues to dominate on the court, especially at home. Catch them while they are hot. More here.
  1. Café Whitney presents Wines & World Cuisines: Foods & Flavors from Hungary & Croatia. Details.
  1. Tiki Hut Paint and Sip at The Peavine Taphouse. Grab some dinner and tasty drinks from the bar and leave with a masterpiece of your own. This will be a fun and easy painting for all levels of skills or those who have never painted before. Information.
  1. The Miraculous Journey of Edward Tulane: Damonte Ranch High School Drama is headed to the state level of competition. In preparation, they are holding two FREE performances on Feb. 23 and 24 at 7 p.m. Heartwarming and imaginative, this play is enjoyable for all. More details.
  1. Bam! It’s a Superhero Party: On Feb. 25, you’ll have a chance to get your picture taken with a multitude of superheroes and two Batmobiles, enjoy treats and activities, then watch “Avengers: Endgame” in the Museum Theatre. It’s at the automobile museum. 

View all events in our calendar.

