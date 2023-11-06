Five events this week: Learn something new

There’s no greater time than the present to learn a new skill, and this week, the Biggest Little City does not disappoint. There are many free and low-cost educational opportunities in our list of recommended events for the week of Nov. 5 – both in-person and online.

There are plenty more listings on our calendar. Be sure to add your events here (free and paid options) to be considered for next week’s events preview column.

Sponsored events

Disney’s THE LION KING Live On Stage. Disney’s The Lion King, live on stage at the Grand Theatre at Grand Sierra Resort for a limited two-week engagement November 9 – 19, 2023. For more than 20 years, the North American touring productions of The Lion King have been seen by over 21 million theatergoers.

Fleas The Season: Reno Punk Rock Flea Holiday Market. The Punk Rock Flea Market returns Nov. 11-12 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Dozens of vendors and activities will be on hand for this all-ages show. Face painting, balloon animals, a clothing exchange, drag queen story time and punk rock yoga will occur – along with all of the music.

When Hollywood Came to Reno. MGM’s Hello Hollywood, Hello! Hello Hollywood Hello was more than a casino show. Opening in 1978 and running for over a decade, the bombastic show had it all: talented performers in elaborate costumes designed by world-famous designers centered around the most celebrated movies in our lifetime.

Editor’s picks