Five events this week: Learn something new

By: ThisIsReno

Date:

There’s no greater time than the present to learn a new skill, and this week, the Biggest Little City does not disappoint. There are many free and low-cost educational opportunities in our list of recommended events for the week of Nov. 5 – both in-person and online.

There are plenty more listings on our calendar. Be sure to add your events here (free and paid options) to be considered for next week’s events preview column.

  • Disney’s THE LION KING Live On Stage. Disney’s The Lion King, live on stage at the Grand Theatre at Grand Sierra Resort for a limited two-week engagement November 9 – 19, 2023. For more than 20 years, the North American touring productions of The Lion King have been seen by over 21 million theatergoers.
  • Fleas The Season: Reno Punk Rock Flea Holiday Market. The Punk Rock Flea Market returns Nov. 11-12 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Dozens of vendors and activities will be on hand for this all-ages show. Face painting, balloon animals, a clothing exchange, drag queen story time and punk rock yoga will occur – along with all of the music.
  • When Hollywood Came to Reno. MGM’s Hello Hollywood, Hello! Hello Hollywood Hello was more than a casino show. Opening in 1978 and running for over a decade, the bombastic show had it all: talented performers in elaborate costumes designed by world-famous designers centered around the most celebrated movies in our lifetime.

Editor’s picks

  1. Children’s Cabinet: Active Parenting First Five Years: Providing Simple Choices & Consequences. Caregivers often need reassurance whenever correcting a young child’s misbehavior. In “Active Parenting: The First Five Years,” you can explore ways to enhance your parenting skills by providing activities supporting positive discipline techniques.
  2. Get Good with Money and Reach Your Financial Goals with Tiffany “The Budgetnista” Aliche. Aliche has a 10-step action plan. With her down-to-earth style, Aliche offers worksheets, checklists, clear explanations of intimidating financial terminology, calculating future needs, handy hacks for increasing your credit score, making savings “hard to access” and finding support to stay on track to your goals.
  3. Tools in the Toolbox: Different strategies for managing hazardous fuels. This remote webinar enables attendees to learn more about hazardous fuel management and gain a holistic perspective about fire in Nevada. Fire experts of various backgrounds will lead this online session.
  4. Master Planning Summit. Local business owners are invited to mark their calendars as MacLean Financial Group will host its Master Planning Summit on November 9 – 10, 2023. This two-day conference will dive into common questions about business owner transition preparedness.  
  5. Make It Crafterwork for Adults. Make, craft, and learn new skills in this event just for adults at the Washoe County library. Supplies provided. Create a sign using the library’s Cricut® machine. Space and supplies are limited. Registration is required. Materials housed within the library, as well as graphics or illustrations obtained by patrons, may be protected by copyright.
