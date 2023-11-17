53.8 F
Crisis in the neighborhood (opinion)

By: ThisIsReno

Date:

Downtown Truckee River photo by Ty O'Neil / This Is Reno.
Downtown Truckee River photo by Ty O'Neil / This Is Reno.

Submitted by Carlos Perez Campbell

As a 27-year-old father residing in Reno, my journey through parenthood has been a mix of joy and heartache. My wife and I are fortunate to have a secure home and financial stability, which provides a sense of relief and peace of mind. However, as I look around our community, I’m acutely aware of the housing crisis that has cast a shadow over the lives of many families.

Reno, with its breathtaking landscapes and tight-knit neighborhoods, has been my home for years. The streets where my daughter runs around and plays are the same ones where families are facing the challenge of unaffordable housing. While my family has been shielded from the brunt of the crisis, I can’t help but feel the weight of my community’s struggle.

My friends, neighbors, and colleagues share stories of how they’ve had to uproot their lives due to rising rents or unattainable mortgages. The very fabric that holds our community together is unraveling as families are forced to leave the places they love. The local coffee shop, in front of where my wife and I first met, is now haunted by stories of displacement.

The impact goes beyond just shelter; it seeps into every facet of our lives. Parents who once dreamed of providing their children with a stable environment are now grappling with uncertainty. Children who grew up playing together may find themselves in different towns, attending different schools. The sense of belonging that defines our community is strained as families are forced to scatter in search of affordable housing.

Sharing my housing story isn’t just about my personal experience; it’s about acknowledging the shared struggle of my neighbors. It’s a call to action, a plea to come together and address this crisis as a united front. By raising our voices collectively, we can work towards solutions that ensure every family in our community has the opportunity to build a stable and prosperous life.

During this past legislative session, progressive champions passed a raft of bills that would’ve curbed the affordable housing crisis that’s quickly unfolding in our communities. Unfortunately, with his record number of vetoes, Governor Lombardo turned a blind eye to these glaring issues and sided with corporate landlords over Nevada’s working families who are just trying to keep a roof over their heads.

Carlos Perez Campbell
Carlos Perez Campbell. Image used with permission.

It’s not enough to be secure within our own walls; true progress is achieved when we unite to protect and uplift those around us. If the governor won’t lift a finger to keep Nevadans housed, it’s up to us to pursue other avenues of action. We won’t give up. By working hand in hand, we can envision a future where every family in Reno can experience the security and comfort that my own family is fortunate to have.

Carlos Perez Campbell is a graduate of the University of Nevada, Reno, who wants to raise awareness about the issues impacting our community through storytelling.

Submitted opinions do not necessarily reflect the views of This Is Reno. Have something to say? Submit an opinion article or letter to the editor here.

