Military briefs around Northern Nevada

Week of October 22

Lahontan Silva VFW Auxiliary

Are you the relative of a VFW-eligible veteran and looking to align yourself with a worthwhile organization that devotes itself to the service of veterans, active service members, and their families? If so, VFW Auxiliary 1002 in Fallon is looking for individuals like you.

Auxiliary 1002 was first instituted on May 10, 1927, and will be celebrating its centennial within the next four years. To honor that legacy, they are seeking to grow their membership. Email the Auxiliary at [email protected], or connect with them on Facebook, VFW.

Wreaths Across America

The annual Wreaths Across America program is less than two months away, but the fundraising to place a wreath on every veteran’s grave continues for the Northern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery at Fernley and the Churchill County Cemetery.

The Wreaths Across America remembrance ceremony is planned for Dec. 16 at 9 a.m. at the NNVMC and noon at Fallon. Although the nation places wreaths at the same time worldwide, the delayed time at Fallon allows the Fernley participants to attend the local event. Veterans will be recognized in all 50 states and territories and overseas cemeteries.

To order a wreath for Fernley’s NNVMC event, go to nnvc.org and click on Wreaths Across America for the pdf form, or mail your donation to Nevada Veterans Coalition, PO Box 415; Fernley, NV 89408.

To order for Fallon, go to http://www.wreathsacrossamerica.com. The group ID is NV0063, and the location ID is NVCHCC. Local organizers said entering the group and location IDs is essential so that the wreaths may be earmarked for Fallon.

VVA Camos to Classrooms

From Camos to Classrooms, the Veterans Scholarship Gala for the University of Nevada, Reno and Truckee Meadows Community College is Nov. 4 at the National Automobile Museum in Reno. The featured guest speaker is Col. John Kruger, chief of staff for the Nevada Army National Guard.

Tickets are $125 per person for general seating. There are also table sponsor opportunities. For questions and sponsor opportunities, contact the events coordinator at 650-888-1564. This nonpolitical event is sponsored by the Sierra Nevada Chapter 989 Vietnam Veterans of America.

Blood drive

The Nevada Department of Veterans Services has a blood drive on Nov. 6 from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. at the Nevada State Veterans Home, 36 Battle Born Way in Sparks. To make an appointment, call Vitalent Donation Center at 775-329-6451.

Veterans Day breakfast

The Carson City Elks Lodge 2177 and RSVP are having their third annual Veterans Pancake Breakfast on Nov. 11 from 9-11 a.m. The breakfast is free for senior veterans. The lodge is located at 515 N. Nevada St., in Carson City.

Veterans Day lunch

The Fallon Elks Lodge at 93 W. Center St. is having its Veterans Day lunch on Nov. 11 from 1-3 p.m. The cost is free for veterans with military identification. Elks and guests accept donations.

Veterans Day parade

The annual Veterans Day Parade in Virginia City is Nov. 11 at 11 a.m. on C Street. To participate, complete the online event form by going to https://visitvirginiacitynv.com/parade-entry-form/.

The annual Veterans Day Parade Reno is Nov. 11 at 11:11 a.m. in downtown Reno. This year’s theme is “Service.” There’s a great honor in serving to protect our way of life and the Constitution of the United States of America.

Care Partner Workshop

The Parkinson Support Center of Northern Nevada and the Northern Nevada Alzheimer’s Association have joined together to offer a special workshop for Care Partners. This event on Nov. 4 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Atlantis Casino Resort will feature Rosalys Peel, nurse educator and acclaimed author of the book “Mike & Me.” Peel will lead discussions about forming circles of support, staying in love and other topics.

In addition, Claire Day of the Alzheimer’s Association will speak on current research in brain health. Admission includes:

A lunch.

An autographed copy of the book “Mike & Me.”

Access to information from a limited number of select sponsors.

This workshop brings loving care partners together to share experiences, learn from experts, and support one another. For further information, go to pscnn.org

Healthy Teaching Kitchen

Join the upcoming VA Women Veterans Healthy Teaching Kitchen classes. Making healthy food choices is the #1 thing you can do for your health. Learning how to cook can be one step towards getting more nutritious foods on your plate.

The Healthy Teaching Kitchen (HTK) program at the VA Sierra Nevada Health Care System, 955 Kirman Ave., in Reno, provides veterans with nutrition knowledge, cooking skills, and guided practice to build confidence in cooking at home with healthy, minimally processed foods.

This monthly in-person and virtual teaching kitchen program has been created to support Veterans with healthy meal planning, preparation, cooking, and nutrition education. Classes occur the first Wednesday of every month from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., and you can participate either in person at the VA or virtually from the comfort of your own home.

Veterans Upward Bound

Veterans Upward Bound at Truckee Meadows Community College in Reno welcomes veterans. TMCC can help with academic advisement, college applications, educational benefits, academic review and referrals to community resources. Veterans Upward Bound is a US Department of Education program for veterans. For information, call 775-829-9007 or email [email protected]. The website is vub.tmcc.edu.

AUSA dinner

You are invited to the Association of the United States Army William C. Westmoreland Veterans Day dinner on Nov. 10 at the Tamarack Junction in Reno, Nevada. The guest speaker will be Lt. Gen. Leslie Smith, USA retired, the AUSA vice president of Leadership and Education. Smith received his commission from Georgia Southern University (GSU) in 1983 as a Field Artillery officer. In 1985, he graduated from GSU with a bachelor’s degree in accounting and was a distinguished military graduate. For information, contact [email protected]

Nevada Guard monthly meetings

The Nevada Air Guard’s monthly breakfast is on the second Tuesday at 8:30 a.m. at the Reno Elks Club. The cost is $10. For information or to confirm, email [email protected]. There will be no breakfast in December.

The Nevada Army Guard’s breakfast is on the second Monday of the month at 8 a.m. at the Carson City Elks Club. Cost is $8. For information or to confirm, email [email protected]. There will be no breakfast in December.

VFW speech, essay contest

Time is running out for students wishing to participate in the annual Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Voice of Democracy and Patriot’s Pen essay competitions. Open to eligible high school and middle school students, all entries must be received at a local participating VFW Post by Oct. 31.

The Voice of Democracy program is one of the nation’s top patriotic audio essay competitions, with more than $1 million in educational scholarships and incentives and a top national first-place prize of $35,000 up for grabs. Nearly 25,000 high school students in ninth through 12th grades participate in the competition annually. This year’s theme challenges students to answer the question, “What Are the Greatest Attributes of Our Democracy?”

Open to eligible sixth- through eighth-grade students, nearly 68,800 students compete in the Patriot’s Pen essay competition each year to win their slice of almost $1 million in state and national awards. The top individual VFW Department (state) winners are vying for the top prize of $5,000. This year’s Patriot’s Pen theme asks, “How Are You Inspired by America?”

For information on the VFW’s youth essay competitions and how to enter, visit vfw.org/Youth Scholarships.

The Nevada News Group compiles military articles and news briefs. Questions may be directed to [email protected].