Military briefs around Northern Nevada

Week of October 9

Veterans creative workshop

An Iliad: Activating Veterans Histories has been awarded funding by Nevada Humanities to do a creative writing/monologue workshop for veterans, active military and family members from any eras of service. A pilot workshop was conducted in Reno about a year ago with some recruiting support from the Drakulich Foundation. The project is recruiting veterans for the workshops, which take place in the following dates/locations: Oct. 21, 2 p.m. — Rosemary Clarke Middle School, Pahrump. Those interested may contact Dr. Jacqueline A. Viskup at 949-463-0074 (text or call) or email [email protected]. Each workshop can host up to 10 participants.

VVA Camos to Classrooms

From Camos to Classrooms, the Veterans Scholarship Gala for the University of Nevada, Reno and Truckee Meadows Community College is Nov. 4 at the National Automobile Museum in Reno. Featured guest speaker is Col. John Kruger, chief of staff for the Nevada Army National Guard. Tickets are $125 per person for general seating. There are also table sponsor opportunities. For questions and sponsor opportunities, contact the events coordinator at 650-888-1564. This is a nonpolitical event sponsored by the Sierra Nevada Chapter 989 Vietnam Veterans of America.

Veterans Day parade

The annual Veterans Day Parade in Virginia City is Nov. 11 at 11 a.m. on C Street. To participate, complete the online event form by going to https://visitvirginiacitynv.com/parade-entry-form/.

Care Partner Workshop

The Parkinson Support Center of Northern Nevada and the Northern Nevada Alzheimer’s Association have joined together to offer a special workshop for Care Partners. This event on Nov. 4 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Atlantis Casino Resort will feature Rosalys Peel, nurse educator and acclaimed author of the book “Mike & Me”. Peel will lead discussions about forming circles of support, staying in love and other topics. In addition, Claire Day of the Alzheimer’s Association will speak on current research in brain health. Admission price includes a nice lunch, an autographed copy of the book “Mike & Me” and access to information from a limited number of select sponsors. This workshop is all about bringing loving care partners together to share experiences, learn from experts, and support one another. For further information, go to pscnn.org

Healthy Teaching Kitchen

Join the upcoming VA Women Veterans Healthy Teaching Kitchen classes. Making healthy food choices is the #1 thing you can do for your health. Learning how to cook can be one step towards getting more nutritious foods on your plate. The Healthy Teaching Kitchen (HTK) program at the VA Sierra Nevada Health Care System, 955 Kirman Ave., in Reno, provides veterans with nutrition knowledge, cooking skills, and guided practice to build confidence in cooking at home with healthy, minimally processed foods. This monthly in-person and virtual teaching kitchen program has been created to support Veterans with healthy meal planning, preparation, cooking, and nutrition education. Classes occur on the first Wednesday of every month from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. You can participate either in person at the VA or virtually from the comfort of your own home.

Veteran/Supporter of the Month

The following Veteran of the Month/ Veteran Supporter of the Month ceremony is on Oct. 18 at 9 a.m. at the Old Assembly Chambers, Nevada State Capitol Building. The Nevada Department of Veterans Services conducts the ceremony.

Veterans Upward Bound

Veterans Upward Bound at Truckee Meadows Community College in Reno welcomes veterans. TMCC can help with academic advisement, college applications, educational benefits, academic review and referrals to community resources. Veterans Upward Bound is a U.S. Department of Education program for veterans. For information call 775-829-9007 or email [email protected]. The website is vub.tmcc.edu.

Wreaths Across America

The annual Wreaths Across America program is two months away, but the fundraising to place a wreath on every veteran’s grave is continuing for both the Northern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery at Fernley and the Churchill County Cemetery. The Wreaths Across America remembrance ceremony is planned for Dec. 16 at 9 a.m. at the NNVMC and noon at Fallon. Although the nation places wreaths at the same time around the world, the delayed time at Fallon allows the Fernley participants to attend the local event. Veterans will be recognized in all 50 states and territories and at overseas cemeteries.

To order a wreath for Fernley’s NNVMC event, go to nnvc.org and click on Wreaths Across America for the pdf form, or mail your donation to: Nevada Veterans Coalition; P.O. Box 415; Fernley, NV 89408. To order for Fallon, go to http://www.wreathsacrossamerica.com. The group ID is NV0063, and the location ID is NVCHCC. Local organizers said it’s important to enter the group and location IDs so the wreaths may be earmarked for Fallon.

Women Veterans Social

A women’s veterans fall social is Oct. 24 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the Bundox Bocce at the Renaissance Hotel in Reno. To RSVP or inquire, contact [email protected].

AUSA dinner

You are invited to the Association of the United States Army William C. Westmoreland Veterans Day dinner on Nov. 10 at the Tamarack Junction in Reno, Nevada. The guest speaker will be Lt. Gen. Leslie Smith, USA retired, the AUSA vice president of Leadership and Education. Smith received his commission from Georgia Southern University (GSU) in 1983 as a Field Artillery officer. In 1985, he graduated from GSU with a bachelor’s degree in accounting and as a distinguished military graduate. He branched as a chemical officer. For information, contact [email protected]

Nevada Guard monthly meetings

• The Nevada Air Guard’s monthly breakfast is on the second Tuesday at 8:30 a.m. at the Reno Elks Club. Cost is $10. For information or to confirm, email [email protected]. There will be no breakfast in December.

• The Nevada Army Guard’s breakfast is on the second Monday of the month at 8 a.m. at the Carson City Elks Club. Cost is $8. For information or to confirm, email [email protected]. There will be no breakfast in December.

Action to counter reimbursement rates

Action is being taken to protect Nevada veterans’ access to emergency medical transportation, including ground and air ambulances. Earlier this year, the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) finalized a federal rule change that would significantly reduce reimbursement rates for ambulance transportation services, far below the actual costs of these services. This could threaten veterans’ access to emergency medical care, particularly for those in rural or hard-to-reach areas.

U.S. Sen. Jacky Rosen, D-Nevada, has joined the bipartisan VA Emergency Transportation Access Act to bar the VA from reducing ambulance reimbursement rates, and she also sent a letter calling for a delay of this rule until the VA can guarantee rural veterans won’t be affected.

“Our veterans deserve the best medical care our nation has to offer, regardless of where they live,” Rosen said. She said veterans must continue accessing the lifesaving care they need.

“During my duties as lieutenant governor, I have the privilege of spending considerable time in rural areas of our state where I have seen firsthand the importance of emergency medical services, not only for veterans but also for their families and communities,” said Lt.Gov. Stavros Anthony. “These efforts will profoundly impact ensuring that veterans, no matter where they reside, can access vital medical care without delay.”

The Nevada News Group compiles military articles and news briefs. Questions may be directed to [email protected].