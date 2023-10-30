Five events this week: Trick-or-treat Tuesday, Back to the Future and the annual sock drive

Winter weather means more folks in need, and one crucial item is socks. The Reno-Sparks Gospel Mission is holding its annual “socktober” drive through Tuesday. There are various locations where new socks for those in need can be dropped off. See the listing below.

There are plenty more listings on our calendar. Be sure to add your events here (free and paid options) to be considered for next week’s events preview column.

Sponsored events

Disney’s THE LION KING Live On Stage. Disney’s The Lion King, live on stage at the Grand Theatre at Grand Sierra Resort for a limited two-week engagement November 9 – 19, 2023. For more than 20 years, the North American touring productions of The Lion King have been seen by over 21 million theatergoers.

When Hollywood Came to Reno. MGM’s Hello Hollywood, Hello! The Nevada Historical Society, working with costume owner Karen Burns of Karen Burns Productions, Inc. and the Nevada State Museum in Las Vegas, has created an exhibit that illustrates the beauty and impact of Hello Hollywood Hello in photos, artifacts, costumes, and props.

Editor’s picks