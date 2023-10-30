54.6 F
Five events this week: Trick-or-treat Tuesday, Back to the Future and the annual sock drive

socks
Image by ally j from Pixabay

Winter weather means more folks in need, and one crucial item is socks. The Reno-Sparks Gospel Mission is holding its annual “socktober” drive through Tuesday. There are various locations where new socks for those in need can be dropped off. See the listing below.

There are plenty more listings on our calendar. Be sure to add your events here (free and paid options) to be considered for next week’s events preview column.

Sponsored events

Disney’s THE LION KING Live On Stage. Disney’s The Lion King, live on stage at the Grand Theatre at Grand Sierra Resort for a limited two-week engagement November 9 – 19, 2023. For more than 20 years, the North American touring productions of The Lion King have been seen by over 21 million theatergoers.

When Hollywood Came to Reno. MGM’s Hello Hollywood, Hello! The Nevada Historical Society, working with costume owner Karen Burns of Karen Burns Productions, Inc. and the Nevada State Museum in Las Vegas, has created an exhibit that illustrates the beauty and impact of Hello Hollywood Hello in photos, artifacts, costumes, and props.

Editor’s picks

  1. Back to the Future In Concert. Power up your DeLorean, recharge your flux capacitor and get ready to experience an unforgettable classic with the Reno Phil performing the score.
  2. Amigo The Devil, Tejon Street Corner Thieves & Shayfer James. Outlaw alt-folk group Tejon Street Corner Thieves hails from the Rocky Mountains and brings new energy to Bluegrass by mingling darker subjects and tones with depth-driven lyricism and performative musicianship. Danny Kiranos, known by his stage name Amigo the Devil, is also playing He is an American singer-songwriter, guitarist and banjo player influenced by folk, country, rock and metal leading to his music being called “Dark Folk” or “Murderfolk.”
  3. UNR’s Fall Dance Festival is an annual dance concert featuring the choreography of student artists. This year, student and recent alumni choreographers have conceived, designed and directed their works for presentation on the Redfield Proscenium stage. 
  4. The National Automobile Museum’s “trick-or-treat car-nival” Halloween Party is on October 31. There will be games, treats, contests and a showing of “It’s The Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown!” in the Museum’s theater.
  5. “Socktober” Sock Drive for Reno-Sparks Gospel Mission. Socks are the most needed item for the unsheltered and financially challenged. You can help make someone’s winter more comfortable, warm and safe by donating a new pair of socks to be distributed by the Reno-Sparks Gospel Mission.
