57.1 F
Reno
Try "researchers"
Sponsored

41st annual Great Italian Festival takes place Oct. 6-7 downtown (sponsored)

By: Downtown Reno Partnership

Date:

Image courtesy of The ROW. Used with permission.

THE ROW welcomes the Great Italian Festival back to the streets of downtown Reno Oct. 7-8. For the 41st year, guests can experience Italy’s rich culture and cuisine right in the heart of The Biggest Little City. The fun-filled weekend will feature homemade Italian food, a wine walk, non-stop live entertainment, artisan shopping, cooking competitions, a grape stomping competition and other fun activities for the entire family to enjoy. The free event will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 7, and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 8. 

“The Great Italian Festival is a Carano family tradition. It started four decades ago with my father, Don Carano, and his desire to bring the authentic, rich cuisine of our heritage in Italy to our hometown here in Reno,” said Gregg Carano. “We couldn’t be happier that after all these years, the community has rallied around this weekend of food, fun and family. During the Great Italian Festival, everyone’s a part of our family, and everyone’s Italian!”  

The Great Italian Festival Sauce Cook-off continues to be a crowd favorite every year. Italian families from all over prepare and serve their sacred family recipes for guests to taste. More than 20 families will compete in the cook-off on both Saturday and Sunday, and each sauce will be judged by an esteemed panel of judges. 

New to this year’s festival is the Wine Walk. Wine Walk attendees will have the opportunity to sample a dozen different types of wines representing various regions of Italy paired perfectly with a small hors d’oeuvre. The Wine Walk will take place on Saturday and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. in the Locomotion Plaza. Guests will also experience interactive zones within the Wine Walk area offering various hangout zones and lawn games. Wine walk participants will receive a commemorative 2oz tasting glass. Wristbands for the Wine Walk begin at $25 per person and are available for purchase online. Participants must be 21+ and will have to show a valid ID to receive their Wine Walk wristband. 

No Italian festival would be complete without an array of authentic Italian cuisine. Spectators are invited to “mangia!” – or “eat up!,” as the Italians say – with a variety of favorites like the chicken parmigiana sandwich, artichokes, Italian sausage, lasagna, Geno’s famed flatbread, tortellini Eldorado, gnocchetti pesto, the famous mushroom ravioli with porcini cream sauce and many other delicious bites.  

Cuisine can be paired with refreshing beverages such as bellinis, limoncello, espresso martinis, strawberry basil margaritas, vodka berry lemonade, seltzer, ice-cold beer and other non-alcoholic options.

Festival Highlights

 • Guests can purchase pasta muffin tins for sauce tasting for $5 at the pasta booth in front of the Silver Legacy on 4th Street starting at 12:30 p.m. daily. 

• Grape stomping is fun, free and open to the public from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.  

• A kid’s play zone directly across from Circus Circus on Fifth Street offers corn hole games, a big slide and face painting.  

Guests may enjoy free, live entertainment at this year’s festival. Featured performers include Moreno Fruzzetti, Ray Massa’s Eurorhythms, Mbrascatu, Anthony Nino Lane and others. This year’s festival headling acts include Kiki Bello from the Femmes of Rock and Super Diamond a Neil Diamond Tribute Band. The festival’s entertainment lineup is subject to change. More information on the Great Italian Festival can be found at: https://www.caesars.com/the-row-reno/events/great-italian-festival

Wine Walk wristbands are on sale now: https://www.eventbrite.com/o/the-row-70583206913

About THE ROW 

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. presents a one-of-a-kind, unified and distinguished resort experience with THE ROW, in the heart of Reno, comprising six contiguous city blocks, uniting the Eldorado Resort Casino, Circus Circus Reno and Silver Legacy Resort Casino. THE ROW encompasses 25 restaurants, 23 bars and lounges, 12 entertainment venues, eight nightspots, over 4,000 luxury rooms and suites, 227,000 square feet of casino space with over 2,500 slot machines, 84 table games and Reno’s only Topgolf Swing Suite. With the recent addition of The Spa at Silver Legacy, THE ROW offers an unrivaled relaxation experience and northern Nevada’s newest luxury wellness retreat. In addition, THE ROW has nearly 4,000 of the best Team Members in the industry. For more information about THE ROW, located in the heart of Reno, visit TheRowReno.com.

This post is paid content and does not represent the views of This Is Reno. Looking to promote your event or news? Consider a sponsored post.

Downtown Reno Partnership
Downtown Reno Partnershiphttps://downtownreno.org
The Downtown Reno Partnership (DRP) is a non-profit organization dedicated to promoting and enhancing the economic vitality and quality of life in the heart of Reno, Nevada. Founded in 2018, the organization works to create a vibrant and dynamic downtown district that attracts visitors, businesses, and residents.

TRENDING

RENO EVENTS

MORE RENO NEWS

About

This Is Reno is your source for daily, award-winning news and events for Reno, Sparks, the Truckee Meadows and beyond. We were founded in 2009 and are locally owned and operated. We deliver local, independently produced news about Reno for the people of Reno. We are reader supported. Paying subscribers keep local journalism alive in in Reno and get full access to all articles on our website.

Latest

Greater Nevada Credit Union secures $50K grant for Nevada nonprofit to ensure home safety for low-income residents (sponsored)

Sponsored
Rebuilding Together Northern Nevada was awarded $50,000 through an economic development grant, which Greater Nevada Credit Union helped to facilitate.

Nevada governor files lawsuit challenging ethics censure, fine over use of badge on campaign trail

Government
Gov. Joe Lombardo filed a lawsuit challenging the state ethics commission's authority to censure and fine him.

ESA protections proposed for rare pond turtle found in NV

Government
A rare pond turtle living in far western Nevada is now being considered for listing under the Endangered Species Act.

Popular

Showdown at Need 2 Speed Demonstrates Danger of Distracted Driving

Courts & Crime
By Ty O'NeilOn Wednesday night Need 2 Speed was...

Opinion: City responsible for homeless shelter’s neglect, damage

Government
A reader sounds off on the condition of the Community Assistance Center, Reno's former homeless shelter.

Mayor Schieve faces new ethics complaint

Government
The Nevada Commission on Ethics this week posted online that a new ethics complaint was filed against Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve. 

Connect

© 2023 This Is Reno / Conrad Communications LLC