Submissions now open for Dolan Class Project (sponsored)

Submissions are now being taken for Dolan Class Project where 15 classrooms may compete for $5,000 each, and one deserving school will receive $25,000. Image courtesy of Dolan Auto Group. Used with permission.

Dolan Auto Group awarding a share of $100,000 to 15 classrooms and one lucky school

As the bell rings on a new school year, the annual Dolan Class Project is returning this fall with both individual classrooms and entire schools invited to participate. As part of the annual initiative, Dolan Auto Group will be awarding a share of $100,000 to 15 deserving local classrooms and one lucky school.

“Each year, we love seeing the collaborative efforts between educators and students,” said Ryan Dolan, CEO of Dolan Auto Group. “It’s more important than ever to support education and we’re honored to have the Dolan Class Project be a part in bettering education across our community.”

A total of 15 classrooms will receive $5,000 each, and one deserving school will receive $25,000. All students, teachers or administrators need to do is submit a short video (1–2 minutes) providing an overview of a student-centered community project, as well as an explanation of how the funds will be used to improve their classroom, school or students’ learning experience. Submissions opened on Tuesday, Sept. 5 and run through Friday, Sept. 29 until 11:59 p.m.

Nomination videos will be posted on the Dolan Auto Group website. The community is encouraged to vote for their favorite school and classroom between Oct. 3–17. Winners will be announced on Thursday, Oct. 19.

For more information on submission guidelines and to submit your school or classroom,
visit the Dolan Class Project page.

About Dolan Auto Group

Dolan Auto Group – offering northern Nevada’s finest selection of new cars – as well as the largest
inventory of pre-owned vehicles in Reno, Sparks, Carson City and now Fernley. As one of the leading
families of automotive dealerships in the state, Dolan Auto Group has been family-owned and operated for nearly four decades, consisting of Dolan Mazda, Dolan Kia, Dolan Lexus, Dolan Dodge RAM, Dolan Fernley Chrysler Jeep Dodge RAM and Dolan Toyota, northern Nevada’s largest volume Toyota dealer.

