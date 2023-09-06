81.6 F
Sparks Police Chief up for acting city manager

By: ThisIsReno

Date:

Sparks Police Chief Chris Crawforth.
Sparks Police Chief Chris Crawforth is up to be named acting city manager after Neil Krutz’s firing yesterday. Krutz was fired for cause after Sparks City Council member Paul Anderson listed a litany of what he said were problems with Krutz’s leadership.

Those included poor employee relations, a botched firing of the former Sparks fire chief and kickstarting expensive litigation. 

“Mr. Krutz has created an uncomfortable working environment through intimidation and a culture of fear,” he said. “His performance has not improved as previously represented and expected.”

Krutz’s attorney accused the city of violating Krutz’s contract and threatened expensive litigation in response to his firing.

On Sept. 11, 2023, the Sparks council will consider an amendment to the employment agreement with Crawforth. The amendment would name him acting city manager until March 31, 2024, if approved. He will get a pay raise for his time as manager.

“I’d like to do a national search for a new City Manager, and that takes time. I have full faith in Chief Crawforth’s ability to lead the City forward while we do the work of finding our next City Manager,” Mayor Ed Lawson said.

Source: City of Sparks

