SilverSummit Healthplan and Wildflower Health launch initiative to improve quality of maternity care for Medicaid beneficiaries (sponsored)

Comprehensive, first-of-its-kind program in Nevada will deploy digital tools and health advocates to address a range of prenatal and maternal health needs.

SilverSummit Healthplan, a Nevada-based managed care plan and wholly-owned subsidiary of Centene Corporation, and Wildflower Health, a technology and services company committed to transforming care delivery for women’s health, today announced a strategic partnership to improve the quality of maternity care for Medicaid beneficiaries in Nevada. In response to the state’s D-minus score on the March of Dimes’ maternal health report card, the partnership aims to address a range of HEDIS measures that significantly impact maternal health outcomes through digital tools, an established health advocate network and other community resources to empower members to actively participate in their prenatal and postpartum care.

“In Nevada, we have an amazing network of obstetric providers, innovative health plans and access to emerging technologies that support maternal health, but what’s been missing is bringing all of these pieces together in a way that more effectively cares for expectant mothers,” said Dr. Steven Evans, chief medical officer for SilverSummit HealthPlan. “We are confident this effort will boost quality and improve the overall experience for the women we serve.”

Women’s Health Associates of Southern Nevada (WHASN) and other leading practices across the SilverSummit coverage region are also participating in this initiative through a networked digital experience. Patients are automatically connected to Wildflower Health Advocates via a shared digital app that is integrated with each practice’s Electronic Medical Record system.

“Patients are hungry for good information during pregnancy, and how they can engage with digital tools or additional personalized support,” said Dr. Rebecca Herrero, president and CEO of Women’s Health Associates of Southern Nevada and a member of SilverSummit’s physician advisory board. “As one of the OB groups participating in this initiative, our practice can extend the care we deliver to expectant mothers in a truly meaningful way.”

About SilverSummit Healthplan

SilverSummit Healthplan (SilverSummit) is a managed care plan that provides health insurance to the people of Nevada. Established in 2017, SilverSummit exists to improve the health of its members through focused, compassionate, and coordinated care. SilverSummit is a wholly owned subsidiary of Centene Corporation, a diversified, multi-national healthcare enterprise. For more information, visit www.silversummithealthplan.com.

About Wildflower

Wildflower is a technology and services company that is transforming care delivery and payment models in women’s health to radically improve outcomes. We offer a modular suite of software, support and services, meeting providers and payers where they are in their journey to value. We are also the architect of the industry’s most comprehensive bundle for value-based maternity care, with pre-built functionality for all actuarial, clinical and operational needs. Wildflower can help you successfully address the key drivers of women’s health outcomes while building a better future for you and the families you serve. We are ushering in a new era for women’s health. This is a smarter way to care. http://www.wildflowerhealth.com

About Women’s Health Associates of Southern Nevada (WHASN)

WHASN is a leading group of board-certified and board-eligible obstetricians and gynecologists who specialize in providing high quality healthcare for women. It offers a full range of innovative techniques and technologies to promote and maintain good health practices through all phases of a woman’s life. Twenty locations span southern Nevada, each providing patients with the highest level of personalized service at the care center level. WHASN was created in 2009 with two purposes in mind. The first was to adapt to the changing healthcare industry. The second was the idea that by combining the knowledge and expertise of many, WHASN would be able to improve the healthcare of women throughout southern Nevada.

This post is paid content and does not represent the views of This Is Reno. Looking to promote your event or news? Consider a sponsored post.