Military briefs around Northern Nevada: Week of Sept. 7

The Nevada News Group compiles military articles and news briefs. Questions may be directed to [email protected].

Gold Star Family Day

Gold Star Family Day is a day to light luminaries at dusk in honor of our fallen heroes. There will be a brief ceremony just before dusk on Sept. 24 at 6 p.m. Immediately following the ceremony, participants will be asked to light a luminary and place it next to the Gold Star Family Memorial located outside the Northern Nevada State Veterans Home,

The memorial will be lit from dusk until 11 p.m. for anyone to honor a loved one.

The last Sunday in September is set aside as a national day of honor and recognition designated as “Gold Star Family Day.”

National Security Forum

The National Security Forum presents a hybrid form on Domestic Extremism Risks and Responses. For information on the program or registration, contact [email protected]. The hybrid event is Sept. 20 from 9-10 a.m. An in-person workshop is also from 9-10 a.m. at the Reno Elks, 597 Kumle Lane, Reno. Breakfast is served from 8:15-9 a.m. The cost is $30 for members and $35 for guests.

Suicide Prevention Forum

A Suicide Prevention Forum is featuring author and keynote speaker Steven Nicholas. The forum is Sept. 29, and space is limited. Registration is required. The meeting is from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. At the Whitney Peak Hotel in downtown Reno. Nevada National Guard service members, families 18 years of age and older and veterans are encouraged to attend. For information, contact Jezalea Segura at 775-971-8123 or [email protected].

Veterans Summit 2023

The Veterans Summit 2023 provides information on Veterans Service Officers, veterans originations, VA healthcare representatives, employment assistance, education and information. The location: Eureka/Austin Eureka Opera House. The summit is Sept. 28 from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. For information on the summit, contact [email protected].

AARP workshop

The 2023 AARP Livable Communities Workshop will explore how local leaders can advance economic development in urban, suburban and rural communities. The free online workshop will be held Sept. 27 and 28 from 1 to 5 p.m. ET.

Join national leaders, practitioners, AARP staff and volunteers for a deep dive into four core themes — Built Environment, Digital Connections, Work and Jobs, and Local Economies. Various presentations from more than 30 dynamic speakers will showcase effective livability strategies, initiatives and programs that benefit local economies for people of all ages. For more information, visit AARP.org/Livable2023

Healthy Teaching Kitchen

Join the upcoming VA Women Veterans Healthy Teaching Kitchen classes. Making healthy food choices is the #1 thing you can do for your health. Learning how to cook can be one step towards getting more nutritious foods on your plate.

The Healthy Teaching Kitchen (HTK) program at the VA Sierra Nevada Health Care System, 955 Kirman Ave., in Reno, provides veterans with nutrition knowledge, cooking skills, and guided practice to build confidence in cooking at home with healthy, minimally processed foods.

This monthly in-person and virtual teaching kitchen program has been created to support Veterans with healthy meal planning, preparation, cooking, and nutrition education. Classes occur on the first Wednesday every month from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. You can participate either in person at the VA or virtually from home.

Veterans Upward Bound

Veterans Upward Bound at Truckee Meadows Community College in Reno welcomes veterans. TMCC can help with academic advisement, college applications, educational benefits, academic review and referrals to community resources. Veterans Upward Bound is a U.S. Department of Education program for veterans. For information, call 775-829-9007 or email [email protected]. The website is vub.tmcc.edu.

Homeless veteran event

The VA Sierra Nevada Health Care System Homeless Veteran Annual Stand Down Event is Sept. 29 from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Capitol Hill Veterans Outreach Center, 350 Capitol Hill Ave., in Reno. For information, email [email protected].

AUSA dinner

You are invited to the Association of the United States Army William C. Westmoreland Veterans Day dinner on Nov. 10 at the Tamarack Junction in Reno. The guest speaker will be Lt. Gen. Leslie Smith, USA retired, the AUSA vice president of Leadership and Education. Smith received his commission from Georgia Southern University (GSU) in 1983 as a Field Artillery officer. In 1985, he graduated from GSU with a bachelor’s degree in accounting and was a distinguished military graduate. He branched as a chemical officer. For information, contact [email protected]

Stand Down

Stand Down: Elks Help Veterans in Need is Oct. 7 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Carson City Community Center’s gym, 851 E. William St. Be part of the change in Carson City and surrounding areas. Transportation will be available (Free JAC rides all day for veterans). Reserve your resource table, make a donation or volunteer your time. For information, call or text 775-301-0605. You may also email [email protected].

Mental Health Summit

The third annual VA VISN Mental Health Summit is Oct. 5 from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. The seminar will be held virtually through Webex: bit.ly/45KF85s. This is a free event; all community members, veterans, providers and families are welcome to participate. Speaker topics include “Moral Injury after Combat: How War’s Violence Can Impact Veterans’ Lives,” “Moral Injury in War: Conceptualization and Treatment” and “Moral Injury and Spirituality.”

To register using Webex, use this link: https://veteransaffairs.webex.com/weblink/register/r4e2279a7d354009ec5738473ea83e062

Nevada Transition Assistance Program

A career and resource fair hosted by the Nevada Department of Veterans Services is on Sept. 30 from 1-4 p.m. at the American Legion Hall Duby Reid Post 30 in Sparks. The address is 730 4th St.

For veterans, service members and military families, discover the state and local benefits designed to assist you during life’s transitions. Register at https://bit.ly/nvtap0930. Exhibitors can set up at 8 a.m., and an exhibitor program is from 9 a.m. to noon: participants to support transitioning veterans, service members and military families. Register at https://bit.ly/nvtapexb930.

If you register as an exhibitor, do not double register as a participant. Space is limited.

Golf tourney to benefit Veterans Guest House

The 10th Annual Al Porta Memorial Tournament held in honor of decorated World War II veteran Al Porta will return on Sept. 24 at Toiyabe Golf Club in Washoe Valley. All proceeds will benefit Veterans Guest House, a local nonprofit that ensures the veteran community can access necessary medical care.

Tom Porta started the tournament to honor his late father, Al, who served in the United States Air Force for three decades. During his volunteer work at VA Sierra Nevada HealthCare, Al developed a deep connection with the Veterans Guest House.

Those who wish to participate can choose from purchasing a foursome for $520 or individually at $130 per player. Each player will receive a boxed lunch, cart, and range balls. Players can purchase mulligans and raffle tickets. Registration opens at 7 a.m. with a shotgun start at 8 a.m.

Alpha Analytical, Broadbent & Associates and The Bickford Family Trust partly sponsor the tournament. Hole Sponsorships are still available at $200 per hole, and the organization is seeking two Closest to the Pin sponsors at $500 per sponsorship.

Individuals or organizations wishing to sponsor may contact Patrice Klaich, donation relations manager, at [email protected] or 775-324-6958. For registration information, go to https://interland3.donorperfect.net/weblink/weblink.aspx?name=E355918&id=46.

Nevada Guard monthly meetings

• The Nevada Air Guard’s monthly breakfast is on the second Tuesday at 8:30 a.m. at the Reno Elks Club. The cost is $10. For information or to confirm, email [email protected].

• The Nevada Army Guard’s breakfast is on the second Monday of the month at 8 a.m. at the Carson City Elks Club. Cost is $8. For information or to confirm, email [email protected].

Veterans news on KKOH

LVN editor emeritus and current military and veterans reporter Steve Ranson will be on KKOH Radio (780 AM) on Friday (Sept. 22) from 4:35-5 p.m. discussing the various events around the area.

