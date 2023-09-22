Lace up your roller skates and join the Downtown Reno Partnership for Rollin’ Reno Sept. 28 (sponsored)

Join the Downtown Reno Partnership Thursday, Sept. 28 from 6-9 p.m. on Locomotion Plaza (between the Reno Arch and Eldorado) for roller skating, music, food and drinks! We are partnering with The Church of 8 Wheels for this fun night. With school back in session, the DRP encourages attendees to wear their favorite college gear.

There is a $5 entry for skate rental (cash or Venmo only) or free if you have your own skates. Food, drinks and dessert will be available for purchase from vendors The Potluck Truck, The Tap Wagon and Sweet Paradise Ice Cream.

“I am thrilled to announce an exciting and one-of-a-kind roller skating event coming to the heart of downtown Reno,” said Neoma Jardon, Executive Director of the Downtown Reno Partnership. “This family-friendly event represents our commitment to activating space, holding events in downtown Reno and creating memorable moments.”

Free parking is available l at The ROW garages or the Arch Lot on Virginia Street between Plaza and Fourth Streets. Thank you to our event sponsors J Resort & The ROW.

With Rollin’ Reno, DRP has hosted six events this summer and fall in an ongoing effort to activate space downtown as well as draw locals, visitors and college students alike to Downtown Reno to showcase all it has to offer by hosting events outside of the large, special events that take place during the year. The DRP just wrapped up its five-series Downtown Tuesdays events on Partnership Plaza at 40 E 4th Street. The free event that ran May – September featured live music, food, drinks, vendors and yard games.

Learn more at: https://downtownreno.org/events/

