Fallon’s McCormick brothers return home

Submitted by Thomas Ranson, Nevada News Group

Editor’s note: Idaho trounced Nevada Saturday.

FALLON—Football seemed like a foreign language to Missy McCormick around the dinner table.

Her sons, Sean and Tommy, and husband, Tom, would talk X’s and O’s non-stop, and when Ryan McCormick, the boys’ uncle, would stay the night during his college breaks, the talks intensified. Both Missy and her daughter, Megan, often felt left out of the conversation.

“It got to the point where Missy had to institute a ‘no football talk’ policy at the dinner table because she felt left out,” Ryan said. “In those conversations, the boys could talk and understand the game at the same level as Tom and I. I’m talking at ages 10 and 12; they could understand very complex concepts.”

But Missy appreciated the bond it created.

“It has been just a joy to watch them love the sport of football,” she said. “ For me to be on the sidelines and watch the connection between Sean, Tommy, Tom and Ryan, and how tight they are, it’s been a tremendous joy and blessing to have these kids share something with Tom. It’s fun to listen to them talk about their experiences, about what they’re doing, and what they’re learning. It’s been fun to see them really blossom at the college level and watch their interviews and conduct themselves as young men.”

The McCormick brothers started young in the Fallon Youth Football League, played multiple sports, including wrestling and baseball, and grew up watching Chris Ault revolutionize football with the Pistol offense.

They hoped they would one day be on the same field as another duo of Fallon greats, Harvey Dahl and Josh Mauga. But that day never came, at least in a Wolf Pack uniform.

“They have the ability to come to FBS school and hometown university and have a shot to knock them out. That would be a special thing to do.”

Sean and Tommy McCormick, who led Churchill County High School Greenwave to its last state football title five years ago, returned to Northern Nevada as Idaho, ranked No. 13 in the Football Championship Subdivision, faced Nevada on Saturday at Mackay Stadium.

“I remember being there as a little kid, and we actually left the game at halftime because Nevada was down big early,” Tommy said of his most memorable experience at the stadium when the Pack faced No. 3 Boise State in 2010. “We watched the second-half comeback at a restaurant, and I remember how crazy the whole place was going when Nevada made the game-winning field goal in overtime.”

During the 2010 season that saw Nevada upset the Broncos and defeat Boston College in the Emerald Bowl, the Colin Kaepernick-led Wolf Pack destroyed Idaho 63-17. But this differs from the same Idaho program that Nevada used to pound yearly when both teams played in the Western Athletic Conference.

The Vandals nearly beat two Football Bowl Subdivision teams last year and upset highly-ranked Montana State on the road before falling in the final possession to Sacramento State, whose coach is now at Stanford. Idaho made the playoffs for the first time since dropping to the FCS level in 2018.

This year, expectations are greater.

“I thought last season was a great first step in the right direction,” Tommy said. “With a brand new coaching staff coming in, there were a lot of questions about how our season was going to turn out. We learned in the first game of the season that we had a very competitive team that could really do something.”

Tommy, who’s younger than Sean by a year, had a breakout sophomore campaign last fall. He tallied four interceptions and 61 tackles. Sean, who backs up his brother at strong safety, sees most of his action on special teams, including a blocked punt against Penn State during his freshman year, and has been a consistent force as he enters his final year with the program.

Both brothers were named to the All-Big Sky team last fall.

“For me personally, I thought last season was a blossoming year,” Tommy added. “I made improvements in all parts of my game and was able to be a contributing factor to our team’s success. While we had our first winning season in many years last year, we felt as if we didn’t live up to our true potential. That is something that the whole team has carried with them throughout this offseason in training and practices. I could tell a huge difference in the focus, attitude and leadership our team had for the last couple months to make sure that we become the best team we can be.”

Like his time spent in the offseason while playing for the Greenwave, Sean said the team put in countless hours before this season, and he has a good feeling that Idaho will continue its run from last year.

“Last season, we saw a lot of success under the new coaching staff and probably surprised a few people by making our first FCS playoff game in years,” he said. “It was great to make the playoffs, but as a team, we knew we could take it further. This offseason, we spent countless hours in the weight room and on the field preparing for this season, and now that we’re finally here I can’t wait to see what this team can do.”

Missed opportunity

Athletics run deep in the McCormick family and the success that follows.

Sean and Tommy’s father, Tom, played for the Greenwave before competing for Carroll College’s football team. He was recently inducted into the school’s athletics hall of fame. Their uncle, Ryan, also played college football at Carroll. Their older sister Megan shined on the college’s softball diamond.

But this edition of the McCormicks is the first to excel on the Division I landscape.

Both were not recruited by the former Nevada coaching staff, which struggled to keep the local talent from leaving the Silver State. Ex-Greenwave lineman Ben Dooley, who graduated with Sean in 2019, is in his junior season at Boise State. Several others are competing in lower levels of college football.

Fallon coach Brooke Hill said Dooley was the only one who was looked at by Nevada. It was puzzling how Nevada overlooked the McCormicks. But Nevada’s loss ended up being Idaho’s gain.

“I never really had any contact from Nevada about Sean or Tommy, and we were 60 miles away. They were recruiting Ben hard,” Hill said. “They’re really focused on their team. That’s a team that can make a run in the FCS. They have the ability to come to FBS school and hometown university and have a shot to knock them out. That would be a special thing to do.” Sean McCormick is playing his final season at Idaho, seeing action on special teams and backing up his brother, Tommy, on defense. Thomas Ranson/LVN photos.

For the McCormicks, it’s a chance to show they deserve to play on Saturdays in Reno.

“There’s no way I would have predicted this as a kid, and it gives me the chills just thinking about it,” Sean said about playing at Mackay Stadium. “I’m not sure if I’ve been more excited to play in a college football game. It’ll be pretty special getting to play one last game in my home state in front of family and friends.”

Tom and Missy, though, let their boys create their path toward success when Nevada showed no interest. It just opened more doors outside of the Silver State.

“Nevada didn’t show any interest, so we were going to the places showing interest,” she said. “They got more excited about the other places. It was all about finding the right fit for the boys.”

After Sean, Fallon’s only four-time state wrestling champ, signed on at Idaho and played on offense during his freshman year before switching to defense, Tommy followed suit and was easily convinced to join his brother. He, too, went through the recruiting process, and both parents were bracing to split time watching each play at different schools.

“Tommy went through the whole recruiting process, set up the camps, and he went everywhere,” Tom said of his youngest, who won three state titles on the wrestling mat. “We weren’t pressuring Tommy, and he wanted to make a decision and feel comfortable.”

Either Tom or Missy, or both, have made every Idaho game since Tommy joined the Vandal program in 2020.

“The highlight for me is the 10-15 minutes we get to talk to the boys after the game,” Missy said. “See them, give them a hug, make sure they are healthy and in one piece, and get them back on the bus.”

The hometown crowd

More than 200 people responded to Missy’s Facebook request in July when she wanted to find out how many to plan for the tailgate party before the Nevada-Idaho game.

“One of things that is most exciting for me is the boys had amazing teammates and great coaches from being little kids growing up,” she said. “All of those people have played a role in their success. They get to come in at the end and be a part of the final chapter. That’s pretty exciting.”

Tom’s looking forward to reconnecting with friends and former players. His brother is flying from Germany just for this game.

“We’re getting there early,” Tom said. “We’re going to reminisce and throw some cornhole.”

Tommy was pumped when the schedule came out, and Nevada was listed for the 2023 slate.

“I know there will be a lot of supporters there at the game, and I am excited to be able to play in front of the hometown crowd,” Tommy said. “I know the rest of my team is also excited for this game as well because we feel with the team that we have this year that we can have our first win over an FBS opponent in many years. This is probably the most excited that I have been for a game in college.”

“They are the most driven, competitive, laser-focused men I have ever met.”

It’s not like there were no other opportunities to catch the McCormicks in person. Although they play in the Big Sky, some opponents are in the Sacramento Valley. Idaho visited UC Davis two years ago before returning to the valley last October in a near-upset of then-No. 3 Sac State.

“Playing in Idaho can make it difficult for people to make it out to games, so I’m thrilled to be able to play in Reno,” Sean said. “From what I understand, there’s a solid crowd of people who are making the drive from Fallon, so I’m thankful to have people support me like that, and I’m eager to play in front of them Saturday.”

Saturday’s game is also notable for their sister, Megan Maga.

“This game will be my daughter’s first-ever football game, so getting to watch Sean and Tommy ball out on the field, but then after the game, see them put on their uncle hats and light up when they see Emmy will 100 percent be my favorite part, and the game hasn’t even happened yet,” said Megan, who now lives in Winnemucca and is the head coach of the high school softball team. “They are the most driven, competitive, laser-focused men I have ever met, but when it comes to me and Emmy, they are the most caring and attentive people I know. They are truly the best brothers, and they make being their sister easy.”

Several former and current Greenwave football players planned to attend the game. And that excited the brothers because it wasn’t long ago they were suiting up in green and white on Friday nights.

Saturday’s game isn’t for exacting revenge against a program that didn’t bat an eye at the McCormick brothers.

Ryan, who coaches at Spring Creek, views this weekend as one last opportunity for his nephews to play before the home crowd, which isn’t restricted to just Fallon. Ryan’s bringing players from his Spartans team to watch the McCormick homecoming game.

“I think the biggest thing that will be taken away is one more chance to play in their backyard,” he said. “One more chance at a home game. One more chance to give those that admired them in high school to relive that feeling. This game is going to have Friday night at Ed Arciniega Athletics Complex vibes. The Fallon crowd is going to be massive. All we’re missing is the band to play the fight song.”

Both brothers still follow the Greenwave, who hope to return to the state championship game for the first time since 2019, when Fallon fell to Fernley in Tommy’s final year.

While they have moved on from their high school playing days, there’s no feeling like playing football on Friday nights.

“Getting to spend Friday nights with your best friends playing a game you love is pretty special, and it doesn’t last forever,” said Sean, who encourages this year’s group to cherish these moments. “Some of my best memories came from high school football, so I would never take that for granted. The biggest advice I would give to any hopeful college athlete, regardless of sport, is to go to a school that values you. It can be easy to get caught up in the different divisions, but at the end of the day, pick a school that makes an effort and shows that they want you.”

“The biggest advice I would give is to have intent with everything that you do,” Tommy said. “It is very important to focus on getting better every day and not just going through the motions. And lastly, for the seniors is to not have any regrets. Senior year flies by, and you don’t want to look back thinking you could have worked harder or gave better effort out on the field.”

Sean is living by those words in his final season as a Vandal before he begins pursuing a medical career, just like his father. He’ll finish his undergraduate degree this year and will spend time getting everything in order before applying for medical school. His brother will have another year, but a similar path awaits Tommy as he will also apply toward medical school.

But until then, the McCormick brothers plan on enjoying every last moment this season as this will be the final time both play football together.