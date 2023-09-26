Build your own bouquet at Emmy’s Flower Truck

Emily Macpherson wants you to stop and smell the roses—her roses.

The former airline professional opened her make-your-own-bouquet floral truck in November 2020. Housed in a 1965 VW Transporter named Miss Daisy, Macpherson drives around town spreading joy one stem at a time.

The concept isn’t popular just yet, meaning the world has yet to be inundated with businesses like Emmy’s Flower Truck. But without competition, Macpherson is staying busy.

“Our business has expanded to weekly coffee shop deliveries,” she said. “Pangolin Cafe is one of them. Also, [other] businesses, restaurants and retirement homes.” All of these places get weekly arrangements from Emmy’s.

Much of the charm comes from the hands-on experience Emmy’s offers.

“We have the flexibility to travel to our small businesses and hopefully bring more business to them … it is a win-win situation,” Macpherson said. “I must say this is my favorite part of the flower truck. Getting to know so many small business owners and sharing our stories.”

Most customers come to Emmy’s to create their own bouquets. The truck is filled with a variety of flowers—at least 30 at a time—plus greenery, and guests put together their own arrangements free of rules. Guidance, of course, is available as Macpherson and staff are happy to help.

“Our customers bring their friends, brides bring their bridesmaids, families bring their children, and everyone has a good time,” Macpherson said. “Taking pictures with Miss Daisy is a favorite among everyone.”

Bridal bouquets and related arrangements are available a la carte, and there is no minimum purchase required. Brides are invited to the brick-and-mortar warehouse with their bridesmaids to hand-make their bouquets.

“It is a lot of fun for them, and we play their favorite music,” Macpherson said.

Macpherson credited her truck’s success to the Reno community. Her business isn’t a traditional format, which made getting a business license tricky, she said. She was almost classified as a sidewalk vendor, but that category didn’t fit, so instead her license is more akin to a food truck, which she said still isn’t exactly right.

That leaves her with some interesting rules to follow, including where she can park and for how long. Macpherson said she’s not allowed to have Miss Daisy in any one location for more than four hours, and she cannot park on public streets or in public parking lots.

In order to sell at local businesses, she must be invited.

“I must say I was very lucky as the invitations came easily,” Macpherson said. “Reno’s small businesses reached out, and I was overjoyed.”

And to show her thanks, Macpherson gives back by routinely working with nonprofits such as the Nevada Humane Society, Awaken, and Volunteers of America, to name a few.

Tracking Miss Daisy down includes keeping an eye on social media or calling ahead for delivery information and brick-and-mortar hours. Macpherson is active on Instagram and Facebook.

The best way to get details is to contact her directly by email at [email protected] or by phone at 650-892-7077.

Many customers come by the warehouse when Miss Daisy doesn’t have a scheduled event.

After a career spent commuting—”Although I lived in Reno, I was seldom home, maybe two nights a week, and my base was Oakland, California,” Macpherson was struck with a desire to stay near home. Her inspiration for Emmy’s Flower Truck came from an article she read about a similar flower truck.

The idea took hold of her and she got a vehicle as quickly as possible. The new venture is keeping the former flight attendant grounded literally and figuratively.

“At this time, I have no plans for expansion,” she said. “[I’m] just enjoying each day as it comes and hoping to bring a smile to someone’s face when they see their flowers all wrapped up in burlap.… Flowers are therapy for all of us.”