Sierra Lutheran High School hosts groundbreaking ceremony to mark beginning of expansion project (sponsored)

Sierra Lutheran High School, a Christ-centered school for 9th-through 12th graders, located in Carson City, Nevada, held a groundbreaking event to celebrate the start of its 20,000-square foot multiphase expansion project. The expansion will include new buildings and the renovation of existing classrooms and common area of the high school.

Construction will increase the school’s capacity by another 100 students with seven additional classroom facilities. The expansion will include state-of-the-art STEAM (Science Technology, Engineering, Arts, Math) rooms including augmented reality technology for immersive learning, fine arts room, and new multipurpose hall for school gatherings needing larger spaces, such as: chapel, fine arts events, and other large-format instruction curriculum. The multipurpose room will be equipped with a full audio and visual production technology to support events and student educational courses. Other additions will include multiple meeting rooms, collaboration spaces and faculty support facilities.

VanWoort & Bigotti designed the new facilities with civil engineers, Manhard Consulting. Metcalf Builders has been retained for the different phases of construction, with a slated start date of May 28. The completion is expected in May of 2025.

“We are blessed with this opportunity to expand His kingdom by inviting more families to attend Sierra Lutheran. We prepare our students for success by Encouraging and Nurturing Faith in Christ and Academic Excellence,” said Sierra Lutheran High School Board President Julia Bonafede.”

The groundbreaking event was held on May 15 following a chapel service. A light lunch and visits to the campus and school were also offered. The campus is perched on 38 acres overlooking the Carson Valley.

About Sierra Lutheran High School

Sierra Lutheran High is a Christian school that is directed by the word of God and welcomes all students. The SLHS Association churches, board and staff dedicate themselves to providing a personalized and impactful learning experience that challenges students to use their many God-given gifts and talents. Sierra Lutheran will endeavor to provide students the highest quality education in a Christian environment which nurtures faith and equips students to excel by using their gifts and talents to God’s glory. For more information, visit https://www.slhs.com/.