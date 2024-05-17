Nevada tribes to get $27 million for affordable housing

Nevada’s tribal communities will receive nearly $27 million from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) to build and operate affordable housing. Nevada’s Democratic U.S. senators Catherine Cortez Masto and Jacky Rosen announced the funding this week.

The HUD funding is part of the Indian Housing Block Grant program and will be distributed to 17 tribes throughout the state. Locally, Reno-Sparks Indian Colony will receive $2.3 million and Pyramid Lake Paiute Tribe will get just over $3.1 million.

The news comes at the end of a week when local elected officials during two separate meetings heard—again—about the severity of northern Nevada’s housing crisis. Nevada Housing Coalition Executive Director Maurice Page said local residents are being priced out of housing because increases in cost have far outpaced increases in wages and there are just not enough homes. Hammering home the point: Two meetings this week again discuss housing crisis, increasing homelessness

“The housing crisis in Nevada is impacting everyone in our state, especially tribal communities,” Sen. Rosen said. “I’m proud to announce this funding for affordable housing development for tribes across Nevada.”

Rosen has been active in working to lower the cost of housing and increase affordable housing across the state. In February she attended a roundtable discussion with local elected officials and Reno Housing Authority staff to discuss federal housing legislation.

Cortez Masto said increasing housing for working families was also on her list of priorities.

The Washoe Tribe, which has members living in Carson City and Douglas County, will receive nearly $2.7 million from this round of HUD funding. It’s the second infusion of affordable housing funds the tribe has received in little more than a year. Last year $5.5 million in federal pandemic recovery funds, delivered through the Home Means Nevada initiative, were awarded to the Washoe Tribe to build housing in the Stewart Community.

The full list of awards is below.

$3,723,167 to the Duck Valley Shoshone-Paiute Tribes

$715,977 to the Duckwater Shoshone Tribe

$1,124,207 to the Ely Shoshone Tribe

$2,531,700 to the Fallon Paiute-Shoshone Tribe

$1,270,603 to the Fort McDermitt Paiute and Shoshone Tribes

$110,290 to the Las Vegas Tribe of Paiute Indians

$338,971 to the Lovelock Paiute Tribe

$557,880 to the Moapa Band of Paiute Indians

$3,145,901 to the Pyramid Lake Paiute Tribe

$2,302,536 to the Reno-Sparks Indian Colony

$110,290 to the Summit Lake Paiute Tribe

$1,723,941 to the Te-Moak Tribe of Western Shoshone Indians

$4,317,185 to the Walker River Paiute Tribe

$2,668,543 to the Washoe Tribe

$110,290 to the Winnemucca Indian Colony

$1,484,003 to the Yerington Paiute Tribe

$486,533 to the Yomba Shoshone Tribe

Source: Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto