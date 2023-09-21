Access to Healthcare Network welcomes two leaders to its board of directors (sponsored)

54.8 F
Access to Healthcare Network has announced two new leaders to serve on its board of directors: Niki Atcheson King, vice president of SilverSummit Healthplan, and Janice Whaley, president and CEO of Donor Network West, bring nearly 50 years of healthcare experience to their roles. Photos courtesy: Niki Atcheson King and Janice F. Whaley. Used with permission.

Access to Healthcare Network is pleased to welcome two members to its board of directors: Niki Atcheson King, vice president of community solutions for SilverSummit Healthplan, and Janice F. Whaley, president and CEO of Donor Network West. 

As a nonprofit, AHN provides innovative services and programs to help individuals and organizations manage their healthcare and health-related needs effectively, efficiently and affordably. AHN’s board of directors guides the organization and its leadership in expanding access to services that address the clinical and social determinants of health for uninsured, underinsured, and low-income Nevada residents.

With more than 18 years of experience in healthcare insurance and access, beginning with her work co-founding AHN in 2005, King has spent the majority of her career serving the low-income population in Nevada. She joined SilverSummit Healthplan, a Nevada Medicaid health plan, as vice president of community solutions in 2021. Prior to joining SilverSummit, King was the senior director of business development at Centene Corporation, the largest Medicaid-managed care organization in the U.S. She served as AHN’s COO after co-founding the organization until 2015. Prior to that, she was the deputy executive director for the YWCA. She is a fourth-generation Nevadan and an alumna of the University of Nevada, Reno.

Whaley has spent more than 28 years of her career in the organ recovery and transplantation industry. As president and CEO of Donor Network West, the only nonprofit organization mandated by the federal government to recover organ, eye and tissue donations across northern Nevada and northern California, she leads the organization in fulfilling its mission to save and heal lives. Previously, Whaley held leadership and clinical roles at three other organ procurement organizations. She has served in multiple capacities on national boards and committees related to donation and transplantation and is currently co-chair of the Organ Recovery Collaborative Network, as appointed by the American Society of Transplant Surgeons. She received a Master of Public Health from the University of Alabama at Birmingham and a postgraduate certificate from Harvard Business School’s Executive Management Program.

“It’s an honor to welcome Niki and Janice to collaborate with our organization and board members that includes healthcare experts and community advocates,” said Trevor Rice, CEO of AHN. “As a co-founder of AHN, we’re thrilled to have Niki once again involved in our organization as she has an incredible passion for breaking down barriers to vital healthcare services. With Janice’s impactful leadership style in the organ recovery and transplantation industry, I look forward to working with her as she brings her knowledge, passion and results-focused leadership experience to our organization. Their dedication to AHN will help us continue caring for the healthcare needs of Nevadans.”

About Access to Healthcare 

Access to Healthcare Network (AHN) improves the health and wellbeing of individuals in the community by providing and expanding access to services that address the clinical and social determinants of health. In addition to providing direct service to over 200,000 uninsured, underinsured, low-income, and otherwise vulnerable Nevada residents since its inception in 2006, AHN also acts as an intermediary organization, through its model of community “Shared Responsibility”, to support, strengthen, and integrate the health care and social service delivery system and stakeholders.

This post is paid content and does not represent the views of This Is Reno. Looking to promote your event or news? Consider a sponsored post.

