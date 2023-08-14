Rush The River brings community together for fun and entertainment year-round! (sponsored)

Rush The River returns with a full August event schedule.

The new monthly event brings the community together for fun, entertainment, and discounts at local businesses. “Rush The River” occurs in downtown Reno’s vibrant and historical Riverwalk District on the third Saturday of each month.

The first official event kicked off in June, and the summer at its peak in August is heating up with a full calendar of cultural and art-related events. Visitors are asked to check the growing calendar for details each month.

This month, guests can participate in the “Elvis” themed Reno Wine Walk from 2–5 p.m., and for $30, they will receive a wristband, a map, and a wine glass to sample wine at neighboring businesses; proceeds help support the Riverwalk Beautification Program.

Guests can shop in style by visiting local crafters, artisans, vendors, and Made-In-Nevada businesses at 50 S. Virginia Street in the Basement for the monthly Makers Market.

Drift away into the tropics at home with the Reno Aloha Festival from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. in Wingfield Park featuring food trucks, vendors, and entertainment. Which includes hula dancers, traditional music, island food, arts and crafts, and cultural workshops.

Dog Days of Summer Dance Festival returns to the Pioneer Center for the Performing Arts at 7:30 p.m. on the E.L. Cord Plaza stage. This free outdoor performance event features a different mixed-genre program and stars a wide range of northern Nevada-based dance companies and notable guest artists. Proceeds Benefit the SPCA of Nevada.

The night heats up at the Glow Plaza Festival Grounds for the first Fuego Latin Cultural Fest starting at 12p; visitors can participate in live dance classes, watch live performances, and enjoy food trucks, vendors, and a classic car show!

The Wild River Grille Summer Dinner Concert Series showcases the broad and eclectic musical talents of the Reno music scene, on their Riverside Patio featuring Erika Paul Dup at 6:30 p.m.

The Reno Aces will host a special event to honor the troops on Military Appreciation Night at 6:35 p.m., inside Greater Nevada Field, for the Reno Aces vs Las Vegas Aviators game. The home team will step onto the field wearing exclusive military jerseys to show their support and gratitude for the brave men and women in uniform. As part of this memorable event, the Reno Aces have planned an exciting postgame Saturday Fireworks show, adding a touch of magic to the night and creating a vibrant atmosphere to celebrate our military heroes.

The monthly event features a variety of activities for all ages, including entertainment at various venues, food & drink specials at local businesses, local vendors, arts, made-in-Nevada merchandise, and much more. Admission to the Riverwalk is free, with some venues charging cover or ticket prices, and all are welcome to attend.

“We’re thrilled to kick off this new event for our community,” said Scott Dunseath, assistant organizer of the event. “This experience is about supporting local businesses and bringing people together for fun and entertainment. We’re excited to showcase the best of our community and provide a great experience for everyone who attends.”

The Riverwalk District has eight community parks, three Museums, an AAA-Baseball Stadium, Community Co-ops, Historical points of interest, award-winning spas, hotels, and hundreds of eclectic food, drink, and shopping establishments. The district also resides within the Business Improvement boundaries, which offer ambassador assistance for locals and travelers. From pedicabs, parking garages, ride-sharing, public transit, and the newest addition of Bird Scooters, visitors have plenty of options for traveling to and from the district.

The event was created as a way to combine forces with neighboring businesses and city stakeholders to help promote all the unique events and experiences happening in the Riverwalk District, to showcase the district’s walkability, and provide the community a single day each month to look forward to visiting downtown and supporting locally owned establishments. Local businesses are encouraged to participate in Rush The River by setting up a booth or sponsoring the event; they are also asked to include one-day-only discounts and offers. This is an excellent opportunity to showcase products or services to a large audience and support the community.

Please visit rushtheriver.com for more information about Rush The River Third Saturdays in the Riverwalk, including sponsorship opportunities and vendor registration.

To learn more about the Riverwalk District or how to participate, visit www.RenoRiver.org or email [email protected].

