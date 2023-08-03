85.6 F
No timeline for adding all county meetings to new online portal

Washoe County’s new Speak Up public meeting portal has created a one-stop-shop for people looking for information or to provide public comment on Board of County Commissioners meetings. The same goes for the Board of Health and Fire Commission meetings. 

However, if looking for any of the county’s other meetings – from committees to citizen advisory boards – they are omitted from the Speak Up portal. 

That means the remainder of the county’s meeting materials are spread across the Washoe County website. The homepage includes direct links to the next three county meetings scheduled, and there’s a meeting calendar – basically a list of meetings with dates, times, and links to agendas and resources – on the site as well.

Washoe County spokesperson Bethany Drysdale said there’s no set timeline for adding other boards and commissions to the Speak Up portal.

“We’re trying it with the BCC for now, and then will see if other boards that use Granicus would like to try it too,” Drysdale said. 

Granicus is the county’s older meeting portal, which doesn’t provide the public with the same type of comment or online video access for meetings as the new Speak Up portal. 

In contrast, the City of Reno combined all of its meetings into one portal through PrimeGov, which is similar to the county’s new system. 

The public can also find meeting details for each board, committee or commission on their respective pages on the site. 

