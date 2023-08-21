Military briefs around northern Nevada

VFW golf tournament

Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8071 is hosting a golf tournament to support our Veteran and Community Service Center building project in Virginia City.

The tournament is Sept. 2 at the Dayton Valley Golf Club. Entry fee is $150 per player. This includes breakfast, lunch, drinks, cart rental and 18 holes of golf. Additionally, there will be golf contests, raffles, and auctions.

Participation in this tournament is a great opportunity to show your support of the local veteran community. Details and online registration available at https://www.vfwpost8071.org/golf/

Healthy Teaching Kitchen

Join the upcoming VA Women Veterans Healthy Teaching Kitchen classes. Making healthy food choices is the #1 thing you can do for your health. Learning how to cook can be one step towards getting healthier foods on your plate.

The Healthy Teaching Kitchen (HTK) program at the VA Sierra Nevada Health Care System, 955 Kirman Ave., in Reno, provides veterans with nutrition knowledge, cooking skills and guided practice to build confidence in cooking at home with healthy, minimally processed foods.

This monthly in person and virtual teaching kitchen program has been created to support Veterans with healthy meal planning, preparation, cooking and nutrition education. Classes are the first Wednesday of every month from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. and you can participate either in-person at the VA or virtually from the comfort of your own home.

Veterans Summit 2023

The Veterans Summit provides information on Veterans Service Officers, veterans originations, VA healthcare representatives, employment assistance, education information and more.

• Douglas County Senior Center: Sept. 11. 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

• Topaz Ranch Estates: Aug. 16 and Sept. 20. Wellington Nevada Community Center, 3-5 p.m.

• Eureka/Austin (Eureka Opera House): Sept. 28 from 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

For information on the summit, contact [email protected]

Nevada Guard monthly meetings

The Nevada Air Guard’s monthly breakfast is on the second Tuesday at 8:30 a.m. at the Reno Elks Club. Cost is $10. For information or to confirm, email [email protected].

The Nevada Army Guard’s breakfast is on the second Monday of the month at the Carson City Elks Club. Cost is $8. For information or to confirm, email [email protected]

Veterans Upward Bound

Veterans Upward Bound at Truckee Meadows Community College in Reno welcomes veterans. TMCC can help with academic advisement, college applications, educational benefits, academic review and referrals to community resources.

Veterans Upward Bound is a U.S. Department of Education program for veterans. For information call 775-829-9007 or email [email protected]. The website is vub.tmcc.edu.

MOAA fall dinner

The fall dinner of the Military Officers Association of America is Sept. 20 at the Tamarack Junction, 13101 S. Virginia St., in Reno. Members of Sierra Nevada MOAA Chapter and guests are welcome. MOAA is a professional association of United States military officers.

Cost is $50 per person before Sept. 6 and $60 per person after Sept. 6. Register online [email protected] or MoaaNV.com to use credit cards.

2023 Mustang Reunion

Mark your calendar for the 2023 Mustang Reunion on Sept. 23 at the Reno Elks Lodge. For those arriving early, there’s the Mustang Golf Tournament the day prior on Sept. 22. The easiest way to register and pay is through the website www.Mustang22Memorial.com. Look under the “EVENTS” tab, and you’ll see a link to the reunion as well at the golf tourney. Or you can send a check to Sean Laycox, 1721 Burwood Circle, Reno, NV 89521.

Golf tourney to benefit Veterans Guest House

The 10th Annual Al Porta Memorial Tournament held in honor of decorated World War II veteran Al Porta will be returning on Sept. 24 at Toiyabe Golf Club in Washoe Valley.

All proceeds will benefit Veterans Guest House, a local nonprofit dedicated to ensuring the veteran community has access to the medical care they need.

Tom Porta started the tournament to honor his late father, Al, who served in the United States Air Force for three decades. During his volunteer work at VA Sierra Nevada HealthCare, Al developed a deep connection with Veterans Guest House.

Those who wish to participate can choose from purchasing a foursome for $520 or individually at $130 per player. Each player will receive a boxed lunch, cart and range balls. Players can purchase mulligans and raffle tickets. Registration opens at 7 a.m. with a shotgun start at 8 a.m.

The tournament is sponsored in part by Alpha Analytical, Broadbent & Associates, and The Bickford Family Trust. Hole Sponsorships are still available at $200 per hole and the organization is seeking two Closest to the Pin sponsors at $500 per sponsorship.

Individuals or organizations wishing to sponsor may contact Patrice Klaich, donation relations manager, at [email protected] or (775) 324-6958. For registration information, go to https://interland3.donorperfect.net/weblink/weblink.aspx?name=E355918&id=46.

NVMP annual benefit dinner

The 2023 Nevada Veterans Memorial Plaza (NVMP) annual benefit dinner is at the Nugget Casino Resort on Sept. 28. The funds raised will go directly toward completing this project and add to an elite list of memorials across the country that honor veterans.

The NVMP is looking for local businesses that would like to be a part of the silent auction and raffle during the event. The NVMP is a 501(c)3 non-profit (#81-2009660), and donations would allow the NVMP to continue to raise the funds needed to complete the memorial.

For information about how to get involved with this effort, contact Diana Caswell at [email protected] or 775-235-6885.

Homeless veteran event

The VA Sierra Nevada Health Care System Homeless Veteran Annual Stand Down Event is Sept. 29 from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Capitol Hill Veterans Outreach Center, 350 Capitol Hill Ave., in Reno. For information email [email protected].

Stand Down

Stand Down: Elks Help Veterans in Need is Oct. 7 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Carson City Community Center’s gym, 851 E. William St. Transportation will be available (Free JAC rides all day for veterans). Reserve your resource table, make a donation or volunteer your time. For information, call or text 775-301-0605. You may also email [email protected].

AUSA dinner

The Association of the United States Army William C. Westmoreland Veterans Day dinner is Nov. 10 at the Tamarack Junction, 13101 S. Virginia St., in Reno. The guest speaker will be Lt. Gen. Leslie Smith, USA retired, the AUSA vice president of Leadership and Education.

Smith received his commission from Georgia Southern University (GSU) in 1983 as a Field Artillery officer. In 1985, he graduated from GSU with a bachelor’s degree in accounting and as a distinguished military graduate. He branched as a chemical officer. For information contact [email protected]

Military articles and news briefs are compiled by the Nevada News Group. Questions may be directed to [email protected]