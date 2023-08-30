How Basin Street Properties continues to reshape Downtown Reno (sponsored)

By: Engrid Barnett

A fully integrated real estate firm operating and development company, Basin Street Properties is all about community. Headquartered in Reno, Nevada, it fosters enduring relationships and superior tenant experiences. And it has done so for more than four decades. The company’s scope of services includes development, investment, and management of commercial properties. But at the heart of everything Basin Street does is relationship.

CEO Matt White says this: “Building communities is important because it allows us to build relationships, and relationships are what motivate us every day.” When tenants do well, so does Basin Street. So, the company creates environments where business and people thrive. Over the years, it has significantly impacted the downtown Reno scene.

We recently sat down with Basin Street Properties’ Chief Portfolio Officer Scott Stranzl to learn more about its role in downtown Reno, Nevada.

Basin Street Properties and Downtown Reno Community

Basin Street Properties has steadfastly believed in downtown Reno for many years. What does this look like in practice? Establishment of a healthy mix of housing, office retail, and entertainment options.

Stranzl explains, “Our main focus is on our three office buildings and their tenants in downtown Reno. But we also developed the Courtyard by Marriott Downtown Reno and partnered with Bentar Development on the redevelopment of the 3rd Street Flats.”

What is a common thread running through everything Basin Street does? Recognition of the vital role tenants fill in developing and maintaining a healthy urban core. Stranzl explains, “Our successful tenants help bring quality jobs to Reno, which supports the surrounding retail businesses and the regional economy.”

However, Basin Street’s work goes far beyond attracting new tenants to their properties. After all, community building runs much deeper. “We believe a healthy and thriving community ultimately helps our tenants and our buildings be successful. We act on that belief through our support and sponsorship of the Boys & Girls Club, the DRP, EDAWN, Reno Chamber, and UNR Athletics.”

Spotlight on Tenants of Basin Street Properties

Basin Street Properties hosts an outstanding and diverse mix of successful tenants in their downtown Reno buildings. These companies represent a broad cross-section of industries — technology, legal, logistics, accounting, banking, engineering, insurance, fitness, and more. Tenants include:

ITS Logistics

Kaempfer Crowell

The National Council of Juvenile and Family Court Judges (NCJFCJ)

Kikoff

Travel Nevada

NCE Engineering

Estuary Capital Partners

What do you need to know about some of these properties? Let’s take a closer look at where they’re located and how they’re contributing to the “Biggest Little City” (BLC).

50 West Liberty Street

ITS Logistics, Kaempfer Crowell, and Estuary Capital Partners call 50 West Liberty home. ITS Logistics is one of the fastest-growing logistics companies in the United States. It’s also one of Reno’s largest employers.

The brand remains a huge and active supporter of the University of Nevada, Reno (UNR). In fact, Mike Crawford, the company’s chief operating officer (COO), played football with UNR’s Wolf Pack. He was inducted into the UNR Wolfpack Hall of Fame in 2016.

Kaempfer Crowell is one of the state’s top law firms, continuing to thrive and expand. The firm focuses on government relations, land use and zoning, gaming, and more. As for Estuary Capital Partners? This renewable energy project development company remains dedicated to addressing the needs of our rapidly changing world.

300 East 2nd Street

At 300 East 2nd Street, you’ll find the NCJFCJ. Part of UNR’s expansion into downtown Reno, the NCJFCJ is a nationally recognized resource for the juvenile and family court systems. The organization has 2,000 members. These members remain laser-focused on improving the effectiveness of our courts nationwide.

Par Tolles, former president of Basin Street Properties, has praised the addition of the NCJFCJ. “We’re really honored to have the NCJFCJ as a tenant. They do such meaningful work, and it’s a source of pride to see a Reno-based entity having a positive national impact on juvenile and family issues.”

As for NCE Engineering, it’s soon to be 300 East 2nd’s newest tenant. The firm specializes in cutting-edge design and construction and is poised to move into the property shortly.

200 South Virginia Street

Kikoff and Travel Nevada are located at 200 South Virginia Street. Kikoff is a FinTech startup that helps consumers build their credit score. The company has the backing of some of Silicon Valley’s savviest investors. They include Lightspeed, Foundation Capital, and Core Innovation Capital. Kikoff remains committed to providing consumers with equality in financial opportunity.

The state’s tourism office, Travel Nevada, creates gorgeous publications, including its Nevada Magazine and Visitor Guide. These stunning digital and print materials celebrate the Silver State’s eclectic heritage, vibrant culture, and breathtaking natural features. Their publications also provide compelling reasons for people across the country and the world to plan their next trip to the 36th state.

Return-to-Office Policies and Improved Amenities

Return-to-office (RTO) policies remain a hot-button topic in the business sphere. Basin Street is committed to positive outcomes. What are some of the biggest drivers for RTO policies? According to recent surveys, business owners have named factors like maintaining workplace culture and collaboration.

What are some additional RTO benefits? The desire to restore routine and normalcy. Leadership preferences also play a role, as do employee productivity concerns. Moreover, remote workers report higher feelings of loneliness and other mental health issues.

Basin Street Properties has taken a unique approach to the RTO movement. It crafts facilities with inviting amenities. These include cafes, common areas, fitness centers, conference rooms, and lounges. The goal? Providing the most welcoming, productive, and collaborative workspaces for tenants and their employees to return to the office.

Basin Street Properties and Downtown Reno

Of course, one of the biggest draws for employees looking to return to the office is downtown’s dynamic setting and endless activities. Stranzl notes, “We have been a part of downtown Reno since 2004, and we’re excited to see the recent progress and improvements being made.”

What else does he have to see about Basin Street’s headquarters? “Reno has been an excellent choice for our headquarters. It provides an excellent quality of life, talented employee pool, reasonable cost of living, top-notch dining and entertainment, and easy access to ski resorts, Lake Tahoe, and a variety of outdoor activities.”

The company continues to operate as a driver of exciting new developments in the BLC. Past endeavors include the creation of the Basin Street Club. A cornerstone of UNR’s $11.5-million renovation of Mackay Stadium, the Basin Street Club opened its doors in 2016.

Doug Knuth, UNR’s athletic director emeritus, has lauded the collaboration. “We are thrilled to have Basin Street Properties as our partner on the stadium club project. This year-round facility enhances the gameday experience for many of our fans, but it also serves as a needed facility for our teams throughout the year and is available for campus and community use as well.”

Cultivating a Thriving Downtown

Whether supporting UNR or attracting excellent companies to downtown Reno, Basin Street Properties continues to make the BLC the place to do business. Star tenants include ITS Logistics, Kaempfer Crowell, Kikoff, the NCJFCJ, Travel Nevada, and many more.

The Downtown Reno Partnership remains committed to making downtown Reno one of the nation’s most vibrant and welcoming metropolitan areas. Believing in Reno is more than a mantra. It’s the transformative energy that has and will continue to revitalize and reshape our fantastic civic center. Find out more about what we do and why Reno is where it’s at.

Engrid Barnett is an award-winning freelance writer based in Reno-Tahoe. Recognized by the Nevada Press Association in 2019, you can find her work in Nevada Magazine, Ripley’s Believe It Or Not, Rova, American Trails, Northern Nevada Business Weekly, Tahoe South, and more.

