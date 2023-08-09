Downtown Reno Partnership launches overnight Ambassadors (sponsored)

As a way to further increase presence and provide additional value to stakeholders, the Downtown Reno Partnership has launched an overnight Ambassador team.

A team of four Ambassadors patrol from 11 p.m. to 7:30 a.m. They serve as the eyes and ears of downtown to help deter illegal activities and prevent problems from establishing during the overnight hours. The overnight Ambassador team works 7 nights a week.

With the addition of this overnight team, the Downtown Reno Partnership now has Ambassadors patrolling 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

“We soft-launched this program about a month and a half ago and we’ve gotten great feedback from stakeholders about the value this overnight Ambassador team is providing to the downtown area,” said Neoma Jardon, Executive Director of the Downtown Reno Partnership. “Their presence has lowered the number of unwanted activities that tend to occur during the overnight hours.”

The overnight team patrols from vehicles during the nighttime hours and when the sun rises, they hit the streets and hot spots on foot to engage with those who may need services and assistance as well as clean up any messes they encounter. This overnight team works closely with the Reno Police Department and reports illegal activities when observed.

Our Ambassador hotline is available at any point during Ambassador working hours (below) to provide safe walks, assistance with loitering or trespassing individuals, abandoned encampment and trash removal, as well as assistance with transportation to the Cares Campus or Our Place.

Ambassador hotline:

775-313-4080

Ambassador hours (summer):

7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Seven days a week

Ambassador overnight hours:

11 p.m. to 7:30 a.m.

Seven Days a week

About the Downtown Reno Partnership: The Downtown Reno Partnership is a 501c6 nonprofit business improvement district whose core purpose is to make downtown Reno safer, cleaner and more vibrant for residents and visitors.

This post is paid content and does not represent the views of This Is Reno. Looking to promote your event or news? Consider a sponsored post.