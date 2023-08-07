City of Reno shines spotlight on Community Court (sponsored)

An innovative approach to the justice system that offers services rather than jail time

The City of Reno’s Clean and Safe team leads the City’s outreach efforts to connect with Reno’s unsheltered community and to ensure clean, equitable access to public spaces. Through their outreach, the team gathers important information about individuals’ circumstances and the support they need to get back on their feet. In some cases, this includes individuals facing minor offenses, or who would like additional services even though they have not been cited. The people are then connected to the Reno Municipal Court’s Community Court.

Founded in March 2019, Community Court has helped 589 people. Presided over by Judge Christopher Hazlett-Stevens, this court was created to help people who commit minor offenses, such as sleeping and lying on the sidewalk, illegal camping, public urination, and open containers of alcohol within the City of Reno.

Community Court addresses these offenses through a collaborative, problem-solving approach to crime. The court improves public safety and reduces reoffending by addressing underlying issues, including substance use disorders, mental illness, chronic homelessness, and chronic unemployment.

Rather than having to pay fines or receive jail time for committing these crimes, Community Court participants are introduced to the resources they need, including housing, mental health and substance abuse support.

“Before Community Court, we would often see the same repeat offenders in court and it was clear we needed to get to the heart of what was causing them to commit the crimes in the first place,” said Judge Hazlett-Stevens. “With Community Court, we’re able to break a potentially vicious cycle and empower individuals to take control of their futures.”

Community Court holds its sessions at the Downtown Reno Public Library on Center Street. The venue was selected to provide a more comfortable and welcoming environment, as opposed to a traditional courthouse. The program collaborates with service providers who volunteer their services every Wednesday from 8:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the library. Services offered range from substance disorder, mental health, housing, linkage to Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF), Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program (SNAP), Medicare verification, Veteran services, primary health care, workforce development, and fiduciary services. Service providers who attend include the following:

Catholic Charities

City of Reno Housing and Neighborhood Development (HAND)

Division of Welfare and Supportive Services (DWSS)

Downtown Reno Partnership (DRP)

Eddy House

Emergency Eviction Prevention Program of Nevada (EEPPN)

Food Bank of Northern Nevada

Health Plan of Nevada (HPN)

Job Connect/Department of Employment, Training, and Rehabilitation (DETR)

Life Change Inc.

Molina

My Journey Home

National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) – Nevada

Nevada Urban Indians

Project Help Network

Reno-Sparks Gospel Mission

SAI Mental Health

Silver Summit

United Health Care

Veterans Affairs (VA)

Veterans Upward Bound

Volunteers of America – Project Restart

Washoe County HOPE Team

WC Health/Crossroads

In addition to serving those with minor offenses, Community Court is open to anyone in the community looking for support services.

“Everyone is welcome at Community Court, todos son bienvenidos,” said Judge Hazlett-Stevens. “We are proud to offer this vital program to our community, with support and resources available in both English and Spanish.”

For more information on Community Court and other specialty courts offered by the City of Reno, visit Reno.Gov.

