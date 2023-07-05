What to do in Reno? Mark your calendars for Downtown Tuesdays (sponsored)

When temperatures rise and days grow longer, it’s time to celebrate by getting outdoors. Reno is a veritable oasis of fun activities guaranteed to get you back to nature. Hiking, swimming, bicycling, kayaking … Possibilities abound! But you don’t have to relegate time in the sun to weekend warrior experiences. There’s fun to be had mid-week, too.

The Downtown Reno Partnership (DRP) recently launched Downtown Tuesdays. These events offer a lively way to enjoy outdoor time with friends and family. And all while celebrating the vibrant culture and community of Downtown Reno. Think live music, delish local food, shopping, and games galore.

What to do in Reno? Keep reading for the full scoop on these fantastic events and how they bring people together to experience the best the “Biggest Little City” (BLC) offers.

Breaking Up the Mid-Week Hustle

If every day’s a hustle, Tuesday doesn’t rank high on most people’s lists. The day before “Hump Day” doesn’t have much going for it other than not being Monday. But all that’s changing in the Truckee Meadows thanks to the DRP.

The DRP’s executive director, Neoma Jardon explains, “Tuesdays aren’t traditionally a super exciting day of the week. But we offer something for people to come out and enjoy … some food, some music, some yard games, and just really have a good time.”

On May 9th, the DRP launched its inaugural event from 5-9 PM at Partnership Plaza (40 E. 4th Street) across from the National Bowling Stadium. Pluses? For starters, the venue’s super easy to access. And free parking at The Row and the Arch lot (off Virginia Street between Plaza and 4th Street) ramps up the convenience factor.

Besides featuring entertainment, great eats, and plenty of games, Downtown Tuesdays are infused with a quirky, artsy vibe. The DRP has spared no detail in imbuing the Plaza with a sense of possibility and creativity.

A Musical Oasis for Everyone

Singer-songwriter, Rachael McElhiney, relished performing live at the first event. A darling of the local music scene, she also performs regularly across the West Coast. Her honey-sweet timbre and folk-inspired tunes have garnered a loyal following. “It was such a great experience getting to play music for the first Downtown Tuesday!”

What else did she love about the event? “The space was set up so beautifully, and the flowers were in full bloom. I think it’s a great way to bring good sounds and energy to the middle of Downtown. Everyone walking by seemed to be drawn into the little oasis that was between the trees.”

Besides featuring the best in local entertainment, Downtown Tuesdays are infused with a quirky, artsy vibe. As McElhiney alludes, the DRP has spared no detail in imbuing the Plaza with a sense of possibility and creativity. This extends to the visual arts, too.

Downtown Tuesdays Spark Creativity

Local artist Nicole Medrano painted dynamic table-top murals on picnic sets to provide summery seating options at the Plaza. She’s contributed to the Reno-Sparks art community since 2003 and is a hometown favorite. When not painting murals, she works as a mobile art instructor and production artist with an international t-shirt brand.

Her picnic table pieces include colorful takes on warm-weather favorites. We’re talking watermelon, ice cream cones, and sunflowers. She’s also painted a hometown nod to the blue and white University of Nevada Wolf Pack logo.

Apart from lending her talent to the success of Downtown Tuesdays, Medrano’s got plenty to say about the sense of community they cultivate. “It’s so important to have an assortment of well-known regularly occurring events that are geared toward our local very diverse community, students, and frequent downtown visitors.”

Best of all, these events foster greater diversity. The proof is in the pudding as people come together for these chill events. Medrano observes, “To see people of all ages and backgrounds get together for a nice event such as Downtown Tuesdays creates unity. And I believe instills a sense of pride in all of us about our city!”

Downtown Tuesdays and Family-Friendly Reno

As a mother, Medrano also appreciates how family-friendly Downtown Tuesdays are. They provide a fantastic respite from the day-to-day routine. And the myriad activities and games allow little ones to blow off some steam.

What were some of her family’s favorite highlights from the first event? “We enjoyed the music, the food from the food trucks, and the many yard games to play (cornhole, tic tac toe, ring-toss, etc.) My kids had a blast.”

Medrano also appreciates the great care that the DRP invests in each event. “It was very obvious that [the] Downtown Reno Partnership has taken great care to beautify and restore their plaza, with ample seating, newly planted flowers, and revamped lighting.”

Besides the DRP’s amenities, Partnership Plaza is centrally located. “It was easy to find parking at the Arch lot,” Medrano notes, “And we would highly recommend it to anyone looking for a fun free event on the second Tuesday of the month this summer!”

Local Business Buy-In for Downtown Tuesdays

Much-appreciated artistic touches and a convenient location ensure Downtown Tuesdays get plenty of buy-in from local businesses. Vendors collaborating with the DRP to make these events summer’s hottest ticket include 40 Below Freeze Dried Goods, Femme Flora Design, Ugly Alligator Home Decor, and many more.

Once you’ve worked up an appetite shopping, dive into the best in mouthwatering, mobile cuisine. They include city favorites like Bite Me Food Truck NV, a family-owned business. Bite Me specializes in the best housemade sliders and loaded fries in Reno-Tahoe.

Bone Appetit Bar-b-Que Grill also represents at Downtown Tuesdays, serving up finger-licking-good BBQ. Come prepared to circle back for seconds! If you’re hankering for a sweet treat, head to the coolest shaved ice truck in the Truckee Meadows, Kona Ice of South Reno.

And when you need to wet your whistle? Food trucks provide countless kid-friendly drink options. You’ll also find an eclectic selection of adult beverages. Look for the iconic white vintage Tap Wagon Beer Cart, serving many options including Battle Born Beer, to savor refreshingly simple American lagers independently brewed in the Silver State.

What Local Businesses Have to Say About Downtown Tuesdays

Richard Todd of Bite Me is excited about Downtown Tuesdays. He appreciates how they bring the community together.

He also relishes interacting with new customers and introducing more people to his local business. “Events like this get people involved in the community, and that’s always a good thing.”

Jeff Pickett of Battle Born Beer seconds the sentiment. Speaking of his acclaimed brew brand, he says, “It is imperative for us to connect to the community on a grass-roots level.”

Downtown Tuesdays allow him to do this while helping fans of his brand beat the mid-week lull. “Serve, meet, and talk to real consumers, real Nevadans — listen to them and tell our story. The smaller community events are ideal for that.”

Downtown Tuesdays: What to Do in Reno

What to do in Reno for summer fun? Downtown Tuesdays! These happening events may still be in their first year, but we’re calling tradition. They provide an excellent way to bring the community together. And they encourage people to buy locally and get to know small business owners.

Don’t forget to mark your calendar for upcoming events. Every second Tuesday through September 12th, be there or be square. All ages are welcome, and there are plenty of ways to arrive. Whether you’re walking, biking, birding, or parking. Upcoming acts include Spike McGuire on July 12th, Cliff Porter on August 8th, and Kat Heart on September 12th.

The Downtown Reno Partnership remains committed to making downtown Reno one of the nation’s most vibrant and welcoming metropolitan areas. Believing in Reno is more than a mantra. It’s the transformative energy that has and will continue to revitalize and reshape our fantastic civic center. Find out more about what we do and why Reno is where it’s at.

