UPS driver strike likely averted in ‘historic’ union negotiations

“History was made. Corporate America was pushed to the wall.”

That’s what the Teamsters said today after conditions for an historic agreement were agreed upon between their members and UPS. The agreement, while not yet finalized, likely averts what was projected to be a nationwide strike by delivery drivers.

“This coordinated and committed effort resulted Tuesday in a tentative agreement for the richest and most respectful Teamsters contract in the history of UPS,” the group posted on Facebook. “Wages will go up by a larger percentage than ever before for all workers over the life of the agreement. Improvements were achieved for pensions.”

Workers were threatening to strike after negotiations with the multinational package delivery company broke down July 5. Wages and air conditioning on the brown delivery trucks were sticking points in negotiations.

UPS agreed to equip air conditioning in new vehicles after Jan. 1, 2024. Existing vehicles will get fans and vents. Both sides in the negotiations called the negotiations a win.

“Together we reached a win-win-win agreement on the issues that are important to Teamsters leadership, our employees and to UPS and our customers,” said Carol Tomé, UPS’ chief executive officer. “This agreement continues to reward UPS’s full- and part-time employees with industry-leading pay and benefits while retaining the flexibility we need to stay competitive, serve our customers and keep our business strong.”

About 1,200 Reno-area workers were ready to strike Aug. 1. They have been “practice picketing” since early July.

The president of Teamsters Local 533, Gary Watson, praised the outcome.

“While strikes are not what any trade unionist bargains for, they are sometimes necessary in winning improvements against unreasonable employers,” he told This Is Reno. “Glad to see UPS management come to its senses and share their record profits with the men and women who make them profitable. Now the members will get to vote, and their voices will be heard.”