89.3 F
Reno
Try "researchers"
BusinessFeaturedNews

More than 1,200 Reno-area UPS employees may go on strike Aug. 1 

By: Bob Conrad

Date:

Members of Teamsters Local 533 demonstrate outside of the Vista Boulevard UPS facility Jan. 27, 2022 in Sparks, Nev. Image: Ty O'Neil / This Is Reno
Members of Teamsters Local 533 demonstrate outside of the Vista Boulevard UPS facility Jan. 27, 2022 in Sparks, Nev. Image: Ty O'Neil / This Is Reno

UPS employees are less than a month away from what is projected to be the largest strike in U.S. history.

At issue is market-rate salary increases and things such as air conditioning on UPS trucks. Negotiations between Teamsters and UPS management fell apart early this morning “following marathon negotiations,” according to the Teamsters.

“UPS walked away from the bargaining table after presenting an unacceptable offer to the Teamsters that did not address members’ needs,” the Teamsters posted on Facebook this morning.

“This multibillion-dollar corporation has plenty to give American workers — they just don’t want to,” said Teamsters President Sean O’Brien. “UPS had a choice to make, and they have clearly chosen to go down the wrong road.”

That means about 1,200 local UPS employees may hit the picket line Aug. 1, when the current labor agreement expires.

“Our members are ready to strike,” said Ross Kinson with Teamsters Local 533. “We’re heading toward what’s probably going to be the largest strike in U.S. history. Here in Reno we have 1,200 employees this will affect.”

Kinson said UPS employees will practice picketing tomorrow. UPS employees twice in 2022 protested working conditions, including lack of air conditioning on UPS delivery vehicles.

“The company during Covid profited $24 billion and $8 billion back to shareholders in stock buybacks in just the last year,” Kinson said. “We’re not upset the shareholders are doing well, but you can’t give back to the shareholders and then take it off the backs of the workers.” 

Kinson alleged UPS is only willing to address air conditioning in new vehicles “and not until next year.”

UPS on June 22 said of the labor negotiations, “strong progress [has been] made to date; we’re focused on continuing toward an agreement. UPS is proud to provide the best pay and benefits package in the industry, and we plan to keep it that way.”

Bob Conrad
Bob Conradhttp://thisisreno.com
Bob Conrad is publisher, editor and co-founder of This Is Reno. He has served in communications positions for various state agencies and earned a doctorate in educational leadership from the University of Nevada, Reno in 2011. He is also a part time instructor at UNR.

TRENDING

RENO EVENTS

MORE RENO NEWS

About

This Is Reno is your source for daily, award-winning news and events for Reno, Sparks, the Truckee Meadows and beyond. We were founded in 2009 and are locally owned and operated. We deliver local, independently produced news about Reno for the people of Reno. We are reader supported. Paying subscribers keep local journalism alive in in Reno and get full access to all articles on our website.

Latest

What to do in Reno? Mark your calendars for Downtown Tuesdays (sponsored)

Sponsored
The Downtown Reno Partnership (DRP) recently launched Downtown Tuesdays. These events offer a lively way to enjoy outdoor time with friends and family.

Feds auction NV public land leases for record $105 million, highlighting solar boom

Government
Federal land managers recently auctioned off thousands of acres in Nevada’s Amargosa desert for solar development.

SPCA ordered to pay $197,000 bond in lawsuit against Reno Iron Works

Courts & Crime
The SPCA of Northern Nevada on Friday was ordered by District Court Judge Kathleen Sirgurdson to cover the cost of a $197,000 bond in the nonprofit's legal dispute with Reno Iron Works.

Popular

Another kind of drink flight: Coffee tastings land in Reno

Business
Rising for the People Coffee, which operates out of Haven on Earth Bakery & Deli on Double R Boulevard, is serving a delectable line-up of specialty coffees, and you can create your own flight from the menu.

Show me the money — Nevada State Museum event delivers the goods Aug. 23-24 in Carson City

News
CARSON CITY — Who doesn’t like to collect money?Whether...

Sullivan sentenced in 1970’s cold-case murder the DA declined to prosecute

Courts & Crime
Charles Sullivan, 78, was sentenced yesterday to 15 years in prison by Washoe County Second Judicial District Court Judge Connie Steinheimer.

Connect

© 2023 This Is Reno / Conrad Communications LLC