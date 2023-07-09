87.2 F
Photos: The circus came to town

By: Mark Hernandez

Date:

Circus Bella performing at Reno Public Market. Mark Hernandez / This Is Reno.
Circus Bella performing at Reno Public Market. Mark Hernandez / This Is Reno.

People of all ages enjoyed the circus this weekend. The Bay Area’s Circus Bella performed at the Reno Public Market bringing a modern twist to an age-old classic. 

Performing three separate shows, the cast of Circus Bella went to new heights with acts including juggling, balancing and aerial acrobatics. The market was packed with children sitting on the floor to get a better look as well as half the building also focused on the acts. 

Led by the ringmaster Abigail Munn, the show took twists and turns to bring spectacle and humor from a bygone era reimagined for the modern world. 

With the main acts being focused on what the human body can endure, such as contortions and a strongman act, there were also the three clowns who brought with them the comedic relief as well as their bananas. 

The show had a great energy that brought the audience together laughing, clapping and marveling with amazement. The experience was brought to an end with the circus’ cast juggling while dressed up as bananas, which is a running theme with Circus Bella. 

Circus Bella was founded in 2008 and has been performing all across the country, including at the 50th anniversary of the Smithsonian Folklife Festival in Washington, D.C.

They have found a way to engage the audience and amaze like the circuses of the past despite how much society has changed. 

No matter what age you are, this modern take of the classical one-ring circus is sure to make you laugh and watch in awe. 

